The NYT writes, in the Biden admin, the American environmental movement reached what many of its supporters considered an apex. Congress passed the largest ever federal law to combat climate change. Coal-burning power plants were shutting down. Hundreds of billions of dollars of federal investment in renewable energy, batteries and EVs was beginning to flow.

But in just months, Trump has attacked much of that work. The Biden-era climate law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, is in tatters. The White House is trying to revive coal, while boosting oil and gas and hindering solar and wind power. And it is weakening or trying to scrap environmental policies and regulations, some dating to 1970.

The abrupt reversal in fortunes has led to a moment of crisis for the environmental community. “The morale is destroyed,” said Ramon Cruz, a former president of the Sierra Club. “I won’t try to sugar coat it. This is a generational loss.”

After a series of stinging defeats and other challenges, some prominent environmental groups are adrift. The Sierra Club’s executive director was recently fired after a rocky tenure in which he oversaw several rounds of layoffs and clashed with employees.

Greenpeace is facing a $670 million legal verdict in a lawsuit with Energy Transfer that could put its future at risk. Rewiring America, a nonprofit group that works to electrify buildings, has slashed nearly a third of its staff.

Actions by the Trump admin and the GOP-led Congress have set the environmental movement back years, activists said. Chief among them has been the passage of Trump’s domestic policy bill, which curtailed many of the core elements of the IRA.

The Trump administration’s assault on climate policies has pushed some environmental groups to shift their focus away from federal policy. Manish Bapna, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said his group was redoubling its efforts in state and federal courts and expanding its advocacy at the state level and internationally.

When Trump was elected to a second term, lawyers at environmental groups anticipated he would dial up the pressure. But the speed and intensity of the fight has exceeded their expectations, said Abigail Dillen, president of Earthjustice, a nonprofit environmental-law group.

Earthjustice has opened 96 legal actions against the Trump administration this year, including lawsuits as well as technical comments on proposed regulatory changes. That’s nearly three times the amount it initiated during the first six months of Trump’s first term.

Our Take: The overreach over the last several years by environmental groups—who apparently see substantial trickledown benefits when Democrats are in power—needed to be pared back. It's ridiculous how much bad policy and obstructionism they've had a hand in recent years... with the media in their corner the whole time. Now it looks like the new tactic is lawfare. Oh, boy.