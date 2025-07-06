The Word Merchant

Elusive1
4h

We need all the facts we can get uncovering all the scams!

(He calls it fossil fuels. I've not got it straight yet, but I'm learning that it's not "fossil fuels. Any comments?)

Thank you!

Free Will
4h

The deeper scam is more Orwellian: oil and gas are the most heavily taxed sectors of the US economy, so the progressive authoritarians call all of the fossil fuel tax breaks "subsidies." This makes sense, as all the money belongs to the ruling class and anything we keep is a gift. The true amount of subsidies (free money), for fossil fuels, is negative about 3.5 trillion when you account for the taxes they pay.

