The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephany Romanow's avatar
Stephany Romanow
1h

Best quote to share: "Groups such as Greenpeace don’t care about energy shortages, lost jobs, or the lives destroyed by economic calamities, but some energy executives, including Mr. Warren, do."

Accountability for actions is needed by everyone, even protestors acting on behalf of the general public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture