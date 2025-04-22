Eco-Kingpins: How The Soros Empire Funds And Steers The Global Climate Change Agenda

At 94 years old, leftist billionaire George Soros has established the blueprint for how his enormous Open Society Foundations, fueled with $32 billion of his fortune, will continue fulfilling his dark vision throughout the world under the leadership of his more extreme son Alex. [emphasis, links added]

Part of that vision involves using the ever-evolving specter of climate change as a springboard to impel the world towards a New World Order.

The utopia that the elder Soros envisions has banned fossil fuels, with everyday human existence regulated into oblivion.

The COVID pandemic in 2020 provided what he called a “revolutionary moment” to recognize what kind of social control could be accomplished.

MRC Business, in partnership with Bongino Report, conducted a three-month investigation into the Soros empire’s reach into the global climate-change movement.

We uncovered a vast radical leftist network of hundreds of powerful Soros-funded grassroots organizations, universities, and international NGOs with influence in some of the most powerful policymaking institutions, such as the United Nations.

This is what we found.

■ 345 Eco-Activist Groups Push the Soros Climate Agenda Worldwide: MRC Business tallied 345 groups around the world that the Soros empire has bankrolled between 2016 and 2023 that have acted as conduits for his vision, with some groups even holding sway in the most powerful international governing bodies.

The Soros-funded Climate Action Network (CAN), for example, bills itself as “a global network of more than 1,900 civil society organisations in over 130 countries driving collective and sustainable action to fight the climate crisis and to achieve social justice.”

If that wasn’t indicative enough of the kind of power this organization wields, it prominently notes that it “convenes and coordinates civil society at the UN climate talks and other international fora.”

MRC Business found that the Soros empire under George and Alex committed an enormous $193,895,617 in climate/environment spending, split between these 345 radical groups between 2016 and 2023 alone.

■ Eco-Extremism Pushed by Soros-Backed Groups Is Nothing Short of Terrifying: The groups financed by Soros have pushed everything from elimination of the internal combustion engine, to war on the fossil fuel industry, to adoption of a Global Green New Deal, to transform youth into climate radicals, and to direct intimidation of politicians who don’t properly toe the eco-extremist line.

In one of the most extreme cases, the Climate Action Network, which has major influence in the U.N., condemned Israel’s so-called “climate violence” for daring to launch a defensive attack against terrorist organizations like Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon after both perpetrated genocidal attacks against the Jewish state within months of each other.

■ $618 Million to Buy an Eco-Utopia: Between the $193 million fortune funneled into eco groups and hundreds of millions pledged in commitments between 2016 and 2024, the Open Society Foundations under both the elder Soros and his son Alex’s leadership respectively have allocated at least a whopping $618,895,617 collectively toward exploiting the issue of climate change to overhaul global politics to be more in line with its dark vision for the world.

■ Soros-Backed Eco-Extremist Groups Publicly Intimidate Politicians: Soros-backed eco-extremist groups like the notorious Sunrise Movement are infamous for publicly disturbing the peace and intimidating politicians to do their bidding, even if it means blocking roads and streets and causing great disruptions to do it.

In October 2021, Sunrise shut down Manhattan highways during rush hour while barking demands that President Joe Biden “save the planet.” The southbound West Side Highway was blocked at West 34th Street for over an hour. Police arrested “13 protesters on the FDR and another 32 demonstrators on the West Side Highway,” according to NBC New York.

The youth-led extremist group’s activists also caused a prolonged climate change-charged ruckus at the 2025 Democratic National Committee[leadership] meeting following President Trump’s electoral victory. According to Fox News, DNC chair-candidate Jason Paul reportedly stated that Sunrise and other protesters were “hijack[ing] the whole evening” and turning the event “into scream night.”

