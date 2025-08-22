Electric school buses take a bankruptcy detour

By DAVID FERRIS

08/19/2025 06:37 PM EDT

PROGRAMMING NOTE: This newsletter will be on hiatus from Aug. 25 through Sept. 1. We’ll be back to our normal schedule Tuesday, Sept. 2.

But now a major bus supplier has collapsed — leaving school districts with technology that’s hard to fix.

Lion, an electric truck and bus maker based in Quebec, is in bankruptcy after selling roughly 3,400 buses in the United States. Last month, its new investors notified alarmed school districts that they would not honor warranties.

“They ran properly for approximately two weeks, then we started getting error messages,” recalled Andrew Dolloff, the superintendent of schools in Yarmouth, Maine, about the district’s two Lion buses.

Those buses, which cost roughly $345,000 each, are now so buggy they are sitting idle. While a state grant paid for Yarmouth’s vehicles, other school districts have used the Biden-era federal grant to buy Lion buses.

Herscher Community Unit School District #2 in Illinois, for example, bought 25 Lion buses with funds from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The rural district south of Chicago has “one or two buses we’re really struggling with,” said Superintendent Richard Decman.

Many of Lion’s buses are working fine. So are vehicles from other bus makers that are financially sound, such as Georgia-based Blue Bird Corp., which recently reported record profits.

But school districts with Lion buses now have no recourse for repairs, just as they start ferrying children for the new school year.

“It’s certainly important,” said Sue Gander, who leads a program at World Resources Institute to support school districts’ purchases of electric school buses. “You want a warranty on your blender, for God’s sake.”

It’s not a great time for electric school buses to get a black eye. President Donald Trump has made it a priority to roll back funding for clean energy and electric vehicles — though, so far, his administration is still funding the electric bus program.

“Your vocal minority has politicized all this, and thinks [the buses are] the dumbest thing that’s ever been brought on planet Earth,” Decman said of local reaction to the warranty issue.

Decman’s district won one of the largest EPA grants, at almost $9.9 million. The funds bought Lion buses for half the district’s fleet, along with a $450,000 bus barn equipped with charging stations.

It seemed like a great idea in 2023, in large part because the school district is only an hour’s drive from Lion’s new factory in Joliet, Illinois.

But after Lion’s bankruptcy, that factory is an empty shell.

“Our biggest difficulty now is finding help,” Decman said. One source is former Lion employees, who sometimes show up without being paid.

He stressed that the other buses are doing fine, even in the frigid Illinois winters, and saving $7,500 per year per bus by avoiding diesel fuel.

No one is sure what to do next. Some other bus companies are offering to service the vehicles — at extra cost, of course.

EPA said in an email that it “is actively monitoring the bankruptcy proceedings and evaluating all options to support impacted school districts.” The agency also referred queries to the Justice Department, which said it can’t comment because Lion is in federal bankruptcy court in Illinois.

Decman said the district is back to buying diesel buses now. But long-term, despite the kinks, he wants electric school buses for the future.

“The kids love ‘em,” he said. “It’s a much more pleasant ride. It’s quiet, they can hear each other talk.”

It’s Tuesday — thank you for tuning in to POLITICO’s Power Switch. I’m your host, David Ferris. Power Switch is brought to you by the journalists behind E&E News and POLITICO Energy. Send your tips, comments, questions to dferris@eenews.net.

Today in POLITICO Energy’s podcast: Josh Siegel breaks down why Energy Secretary Chris Wright is concerned about electricity prices.

BOTTOMLINE: “EPA said in an email that it “is actively monitoring the bankruptcy proceedings and evaluating all options to support impacted school districts.” The agency also referred queries to the Justice Department, which said it can’t comment because Lion is in federal bankruptcy court in Illinois.”