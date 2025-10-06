The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fraser's avatar
Fraser
1h

The “Tide of Change”, has little to do with those that maybe good at what they do, but dealing with a changing world. Where they created a “Gold Rush” vision. Where you have three types of realities. That has nothing to do with common sense , but lack of economic & business 101 sustainability vision. Prime example the situation with the Bulges at Marine park. $$ driving the agenda, not common sense & the ignorance that comes when everyone understands the problem, but not innovative enough to create a win win win situation. Prime example first nations. Buffalo, most if the world applying 20th century horse& buggy silo vision. In a world with unsustainable problems that have no borders. That waste 80% of the resources & have done more damage Globally, than the last 3 wars. Yet still every good solution. As nothing to do with $$ but thinking outside the box to not change what we ignorant humans do, but past of Only thing . That as value that Star Wars lack, but Star Trek has. Freedom of choice accountable to the Global community, by doing what the UN was designed to do & did it very well. Worked as Global team effort to never repeat the stupidity that gave us 1912 to 1945 & the stupidity that was attached to any war sense. Says we humans are not very intelligent. We do not think, we seem to react only to figure out later. Once we remove the $$ from the head of the table. To being at the table to apply Innovation & community collaboration on a Global scale seem to work. If made accountable on a Global scale. Actual give us a Star Trek federation. Not the Star Wars one we seem to apply ever few decades. Only this time no one wins. Not even the $$ boys.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture