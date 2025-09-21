Enbridge Line 5 Fight Escalates as U.S. Justice Department Backs Pipeline in Michigan Case

The U.S. Justice Department has weighed in on Michigan’s bid to shut Enbridge’s 645-mile Line 5 pipeline, warning that state overreach could threaten federal authority and America’s energy dominance.

(P&GJ) — The U.S. Justice Department has entered the legal battle over Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 pipeline, filing a statement of interest in federal court that challenges Michigan’s attempt to shut down the cross-border oil and gas line.

The filing, submitted in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, argues that Michigan overstepped its authority when it sought to terminate Enbridge’s easement for the 645-mile pipeline, which runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac between Lakes Michigan and Huron.

“The federal government already comprehensively regulates pipeline safety, but Michigan is trying to usurp the Department of Transportation’s statutory authority,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “President Trump has made clear that the United States will not tolerate state overreach that interferes with American energy dominance.”

The Justice Department pointed to the Pipeline Safety Act, which gives the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) sole responsibility for interstate pipeline safety standards. By attempting to enforce its own safety rules, the state infringed on PHMSA’s exclusive federal jurisdiction, the filing said.

The statement also emphasized the international dimension of Line 5, citing the U.S.–Canada treaty governing cross-border pipelines. Federal attorneys argued that Michigan’s actions interfere with U.S. foreign policy and treaty obligations.

The legal dispute dates back to 2020, when Michigan issued a notice to revoke Enbridge’s easement across the Straits, citing safety concerns. Enbridge has since fought to keep the line in service, stressing its importance to U.S. and Canadian energy markets.

The case, Enbridge v. Whitmer, is ongoing.

