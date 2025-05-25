The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael van der Riet's avatar
Michael van der Riet
3h

The climate activist attitude toward poor countries is like passing a poor person begging in the street and instead of saying, "Here's a dollar," doing everything in your power to keep them poor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture