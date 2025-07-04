COMMENTARY

Energy Independence Day: Freedom from the Climate Cult

Charles Rotter

2 Comments

Charles Rotter

This Independence Day carries a deeper meaning than fireworks and parades—it marks a resurgence of true American sovereignty in energy policy and scientific discourse. In just under six months under the renewed Trump administration, the nation has begun to reclaim its independence—not just from foreign energy sources, but from the stifling orthodoxy of climate alarmism.

Gone are the days of shackling our economy to the whims of unaccountable international panels and flawed computer models. With the signing of Executive Order 14162, America formally severed its ties to the Paris Agreement once more, signaling to the world that our energy future will be dictated by reason, economics, and liberty—not speculative catastrophe and international guilt-tripping. As the order plainly states, the United States now prioritizes “economic efficiency, the promotion of American prosperity, consumer choice, and fiscal restraint in all foreign engagements that concern energy policy.” This is not just policy—it is a declaration of energy independence.

Over 70 climate edicts and initiatives from the prior administration were repealed, dismantling a framework that had little grounding in empirical science and much to do with ideological control. No longer are American families subsidizing unaccountable foreign climate programs or paying inflated utility bills in homage to an imaginary climate apocalypse.

This July 4th, we celebrate more than the memory of 1776—we celebrate the reassertion of common sense. Regulatory overreach is being rolled back. The fossil fuel industry, a cornerstone of American progress and employment, is no longer treated as a pariah. Nuclear power is once again acknowledged for what it is: a clean, scalable, and reliable energy source capable of supporting modern civilization without virtue-signaling subsidies.

Rooftop solar credits and other market-distorting handouts are being phased out—not because solar is evil, but because real freedom means letting technologies stand or fall on their own merit. The end of federal favoritism towards so-called “clean energy” is a victory for competition, not a defeat for innovation.

Environmental policy is no longer a proxy war for ideological crusaders. With the EPA refocused on practical stewardship and the Department of Energy streamlining fossil fuel and nuclear projects, Washington is finally remembering that prosperity and pollution reduction are not mutually exclusive.

This is energy liberty. It is the freedom to heat your home without bureaucratic interference, to choose your energy provider without being coerced into a Green New Deal fantasy, and to pursue scientific truth without fear of cancellation or rebuke from self-appointed “climate experts.”

So light your sparklers, fire up the grill, and fly your flag high. This Independence Day, we celebrate not just the founding of a nation, but the restoration of its right to determine its own future—grounded in reason, powered by affordable energy, and liberated from the chains of climate orthodoxy. The revolution continues—and this time, it’s electrified by American ingenuity, not hamstrung by speculative fear.

BOTTOMLINE: “So light your sparklers, fire up the grill, and fly your flag high. This Independence Day, we celebrate not just the founding of a nation, but the restoration of its right to determine its own future—grounded in reason, powered by affordable energy, and liberated from the chains of climate orthodoxy. The revolution continues—and this time, it’s electrified by American ingenuity, not hamstrung by speculative fear.”