“Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s Bold Ultimatum to the International Energy Agency (IEA),” with the clarity and conviction of Tilak Doshi.

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the ever-evolving landscape of global energy policy, few voices cut through the noise with the clarity and conviction of Tilak Doshi. His recent piece on Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s bold ultimatum to the International Energy Agency (IEA)—reform or face U.S. withdrawal—resonates deeply with me as someone who’s long advocated for what I call “energy humanism.”

This isn’t just about data or dollars; it’s about prioritizing human progress, economic vitality, and realistic pathways forward in a world still overwhelmingly powered by fossil fuels. Tilak’s analysis isn’t a rant—it’s a “sparkling dissertation,” as I put it in my note to him, offering a perfect mid-distance view of a future where energy serves people, not ideologies.

Let me be clear: I stand firmly behind Secretary Wright’s stance. As the founder of Liberty Energy and now at the helm of U.S. energy policy under President Trump’s second term, Wright embodies the pragmatic leadership we’ve been missing. His warning to the IEA isn’t bluster; it’s a necessary reckoning. Founded in 1974 to safeguard energy security amid oil shocks, the IEA was once a pillar of evidence-based guidance.

But as Tilak meticulously details, it’s devolved into a cheerleader for the progressive-Left’s net-zero fantasies, aligned more with Brussels’ elites and the Democratic Party’s alarmism than with the complex realities of global energy needs. Wright’s call to reform—or exit, taking 18% of the agency’s budget with us—is a masterstroke. Why fund an institution that peddles overoptimistic renewable forecasts while demonizing the fossil fuels that lift billions out of poverty?

Tilak nails this betrayal perfectly. The IEA’s “Stated Policies Scenario” assumes governments will magically hit clean energy targets, ignoring the intermittency of wind and solar, the astronomical costs of storage, and the land-grabbing sprawl of renewables that harms biodiversity. Meanwhile, it downplays coal, oil, and gas—the backbone of industrial economies.

This bias borders on cruelty in developing nations, where energy access is a lifeline. As Tilak points out, no country has achieved Western living standards on “thermodynamically incompetent” intermittents alone. Wright’s frustration echoes my own: We’ve seen Europe’s energy crisis firsthand, exacerbated by overreliance on renewables and geopolitical missteps like shunning Russian gas. The U.S., under Trump and Wright, is charting a different course with “energy dominance”—rolling back subsidies for unviable greens, approving pipelines, and easing drilling regs. It’s about abundance, not austerity.

This isn’t anti-environment; it’s pro-human. As I see it, energy humanism means accelerating clean transitions where feasible but without sacrificing reliability or affordability. Wright’s push aligns with Trump’s broader counter-revolution: Withdrawing (again) from the Paris Agreement, exiting the WHO when it lost its way, and scrubbing politicized climate reports from NASA’s site. Tilak’s reference to the “long march through the institutions” by neo-Marxist ideologies hits home—DEI mandates, ESG virtue-signaling, and climate hysteria have infiltrated everywhere from the World Bank to the IMF. Wright’s IEA ultimatum is a frontline battle in reclaiming objectivity.

If the IEA doesn’t heed this—starting with ousting leadership like Fatih Birol, who’s turned it into a decarbonization advocacy shop—it risks oblivion. Other skeptics, like New Zealand, might follow suit, leaving room for more balanced players like the U.S. Energy Information Administration or even OPEC. Tilak’s vision of a reformed IEA, focused on transparent analysis and stakeholder inclusivity, is one I wholeheartedly endorse. It’s time for energy policy to ground itself in facts, not favored narratives.

To Tilak: Keep shining that light. To Secretary Wright: Press on—we need more leaders like you to ensure energy empowers humanity, not hinders it. Count me in as a staunch supporter in this fight for a sensible future.