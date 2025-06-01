THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

JUN 1

Doug Sheridan makes some great observations on the state of most American governments today, namely that everything is fake, spin, or corruption:

Holman Jenkins asks in the WSJ, is terrible government policy now par for the course in America?



Joe Biden’s (and Joe Manchin's) signature climate law in 2022 was understood at the time to be senseless. Yet, three outside groups argued disingenuously that it would reduce emissions despite the obvious fact that subsidizing certain US consumers to use less fossil fuel would cause others to use more. Obama not only mandated EVs, he mandated that they come from companies that now make combustion vehicles. That doesn’t make any more sense than saying horse jockeys should have been forced to become taxi drivers—especially when firms exist that voluntarily want to make EVs, and believe in doing so profitably. Forcing EVs out of companies with big sunk investments in existing gasoline-powered product lines, wasn’t just idiotic… it was unnecessary. Now these cars have to be dumped on the public at steep losses of $50,000-plus apiece.



Meanwhile, the insanities go uncriticized in the press. Environmental and industry groups, which know better, keep mum and play along. And how many times has GM’s Mary Barra told investors GM was pursuing an “all electric” future when she and they knew she was lying to please Washington?



Peter Thiel once theorized Washington thinks capitalism so sturdy that it can sustain any burden placed on it. And Larry Summers theorizes that Peronist hucksterism from Latin America has gradually crept north. Or maybe it’s that our elites have already quietly internalized the US as a future failed state of such size that boondoggles like EVs and wind and solar energy don’t matter.



Tony Blair recently pointed out that First World climate policies are riddled with irrationality and achieve nothing. He first said something similar at the inaugural Clinton Global Initiative in 2005.



No matter. You see, political logic requires only that gov’t actions be useful to politicians. The good-bad news is that the world may soon deliver us problems that will require American voters to hire a president to get real and unpleasant things done.



Our Take 1: Jenkins is right. Even in the previously conservative—and sometimes competent—state of Texas, politicians believe the state's power grid is now a plaything meant to serve their political purposes and ambitions… rather than the best interests of average Texans and Texas businesses. Gov Greg Abbot seems incapable of providing any leadership, infuriating to those of us paying attention and who call the state home.



Our Take 2: One need only listen to the painfully lazy and shallow, almost childlike, "football team" logic of Texas GOP State Rep Drew Darby, Chairman of the Committee on Energy Resources, concerning the Texas grid to know that it’s amateur hour in the Lone Start State right now.



Our Take 3: God help us if we don’t sober up and put better, smarter people in charge of our politics and policies... at both the national and state levels.

I certainly agree with Sheridan on these points, We are not getting the government we deserve from our government leaders at either the state or Federal level. The Trump team is doing a good job of speaking frankly. Likewise, Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida is providing some wonderful examples of how to talk bluntly. And, there are other individual standouts such as Utah’s Senator Mike Lee, Alabama’s Senator Tommy Tuberville, and Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett. But, on the whole, what we typically get is what I call empty PR speak, or lies hiding what’s really happening.

This has been the way of the Western World since the mid-1960s when LBJ was President. He was a corrupt politician, and probably much worse, but could talk fluently in PR speak. The 1960s also brought academic types into government and gave them real power, which unleashed several decades of “holier than thou” politics that the practitioners of whom imagined demanded talking down to the folks. Straight talk was out, and spin was in. That this led to using spin to hide corruption is hardly surprising.

The birth of social media and the implosion of legacy media, though, has changed things as politicians have realized it’s not as easy to obscure truth as it once was. Social media is messy to be sure, and not without its own downsides, but it cannot be easily suppressed, which is its virtue, and Western governments suddenly have doubts as to free speech. But, jailing tweeters, as they now do in the UK, isn’t going to work. It’s only emboldening others.

So, the truth is getting outed. Doug Sheridan’s comments above about the IRA and Texas politics are great examples. Moreover, over time, one can hope they will result in more politicians becoming a bit more cautious about lying. They’ll always do it, of course, as it’s the nature of the beast, but I hope we get less PR speak and more plain talk such as this:

