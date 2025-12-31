The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
5h

The greenies just want every which way and don’t really know the damage they cause to anything. Mist of them are spinning in place and vibrating as the world moves past them

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Mellor's avatar
Mike Mellor
11h

Yesterday, Irina Slav wrote about fracking's waste water disposal problems. Data centers need water. Um?

I haven't seen many balanced assessments of the impact of AI. You're either a boomer or a doomer. Steve Scasa's Long Tomorrow substack got as close as I've seen, but unfortunately that's now disappeared behind a very expensive paywall.

AI is probably the greatest advance in human history. That doesn't stop the law of supply and demand from operating. Electricity prices will go up, steeply. Generation plants take years to build. Capacity won't match demand anytime soon. The only possible response is to regulate the heck out of new applications for data centers. Resource-hungry AI is an existential threat in a way that Musk never imagined.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephen Heins
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture