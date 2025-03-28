#Environmental self sabotage is something we witness and participate in everyday.

After all, we study deeply nuanced #ecological trends and patterns and then convince ourselves that with this knowledge, we can extrapolate the entirety of our global environmental web of unseen #biological networks that extend far beyond human abilities of perception.

#Germany's ambitious #energytransition is a strong example of how good intentions can lead to problematic outcomes.

The decision to shut down its entire #nuclear fleet stands as one of the most counterproductive #environmental moves in recent history.

In total, Germany took close to 7GW of constant power output off the grid by shuttering all of their reactors.

The final three #nuclear plants closed in 2023 removing 4.3 gigawatts of #carbon-free #electricity from the #grid.

German nuclear plants operated at 85-90% capacity factors while #intermittents run between 20-40%.

The numbers tell a stark story.

Germany's nuclear plants were providing about 12% of its electricity with #netzero emissions.

To fill this gap, Germany reactivated coal plants and increased natural gas imports.

A nation experiences energy insecurity when it cannot guarantee consistent, affordable energy access for its citizens and industries, compromising economic stability, national security, and social welfare. And it drives a lot of big problems:

👉🏼Higher gas prices for consumers and industry

👉🏼Increased reliance on more expensive LNG

👉🏼Required billions in new infrastructure investment

👉🏼Higher overall energy costs for the economy

The environmental impacts extend far beyond emissions.

Germany's renewable energy expansion, while impressive, cannot come close to fully compensating for nuclear's loss.

This decision resulted in Germany now having one of the highest electricity prices in Europe and maintains one of the highest carbon intensities in its power sector.

The irony is palpable: a decision made to improve environmental “protection” has resulted in significantly worse environmental outcomes.

The economic impacts are even worse. #Industrial competitiveness has suffered tremendously.

Despite massive investments in wind and solar, #Germany has been forced to maintain substantial #backup power capacity.

#Grid stability has become increasingly precarious. The variable nature of renewable power had to be addressed — so Germany paid 100’s of billions of $ on grid infrastructure upgrades.

They now depend on neighboring countries to maintain frequency control and prevent blackouts.

They went from being THE industrial powerhouse in Europe to a shadow of its former self.

But… here’s the good news. There is a clear path to course correct! Restarts or #SMRs is the real question Germany should be asking right now.

BOTTONLINE: