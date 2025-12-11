One recent study indicates offshore wind farms might play a role in increasing sea surface temperatures on the East Coast, though proponents have touted the resource as a cornerstone of clean energy policy carrying little environmental cost.

Science Advances published the peer-reviewed study on Nov. 5, authored by researchers Hyodae Seo, César Sauvage, Christoph Renkl, Julie K. Lundquist and Anthony Kirincich and funded by the Department of Energy. The study’s model simulations said that “cumulative reductions in wind stress due to large-scale wind farm clusters lead to sea surface warming of 0.3° to 0.4°C and a shallower mixed layer,” with offshore wind lease areas in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey experiencing slight warming under seasonally stratified conditions in simulations based on 2017-2021.

Though the sea surface temperature warming was minimal, some energy sector experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the findings highlight that the electricity source presents its own impacts on the environment that many advocates have largely overlooked by viewing policy through the narrow lens of emissions alone.

“Using fully coupled ocean-atmosphere-wave model simulations for seasonally stratified conditions along the US East Coast, we show that simulated cumulative reductions in wind stress due to large-scale wind farm clusters lead to sea surface warming of 0.3° to 0.4°C and a shallower mixed layer,” the study said. “In the coupled model, [sea surface temperature] SST increases near offshore wind farm regions are associated with wake-induced reductions in wind stress and near-surface turbulent mixing in the ocean. Although the magnitude of this warming (0.3° to 0.4°C) represents a small fraction of the large annual SST cycle in the Mid-Atlantic Bight (7° to 25°C) (50), it accounts for ~50 to 60% of the detrended summertime interannual SST variability observed on the US East Coast outer continental shelf.” (RELATED: Sea Levels Not Surging Despite Years Of Climate Activists And Corporate Media Freaking Out, Study Finds)

U.S. President Joe Biden points to a wind turbine size comparison chart during a meeting about the Federal-State Offshore Wind Implementation Partnership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer via Getty Images)

The “coupled model” used drew from multiple modeling systems, including the Scripps Coupled Ocean-Atmosphere Regional (SCOAR) model, which “integrates” the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model, the Regional Ocean Modeling System (ROMS) and the WaveWatch III (WW3) model.

“Our coupled model results indicate that SST warming can exceed 2-m air temperature warming, leading to upward (ocean-to-atmosphere) heat fluxes and a tendency toward a more unstable atmospheric boundary layer,” the study said. “These patterns of near-surface ocean warming and increased stratification are consistent with reductions in wind stress, [ turbulence kinetic energy] TKE, and turbulent mixing. The resulting changes in upper-ocean processes lead to SST warming of 0.3° to 0.4°C, most pronounced near the large wind farms, including those in the MA/RI and NJ lease areas.”

Several energy policy experts told the DCNF that the study indicates that wind power’s potential environmental impact presents an irony, one also reflected in the reported harms to wildlife caused by “clean” energy technology.

“Wind turbines can be considered many things but being ‘clean’ or ‘green’ or ‘animal friendly’ should not be an option. The irony: the solution to warming causes more warming,” publisher of ClimateDepot.com Marc Morano told the DCNF. “This new study adds to the growing body of evidence on the negative impacts of offshore wind power. Previous research and data have already implicated offshore wind in harming marine mammals, but this new study goes further, revealing that instead of preventing warming, offshore wind causes it!”

The paper notes that the simulations show in the New Jersey region that “warming extends broadly along the coast, with stronger warming in 2017, 2019, and 2021 and weaker warming in 2018 and 2020. … Similar patterns of widespread SST warming have been reported in simulations along the California coast in association with floating offshore wind farms.”

Dustin Delano, chairman and chief strategist of the New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association (NEFSA) told the DCNF that “his study adds yet another layer of concern to what we’ve been warning about for years.”

“NEFSA has long advocated for rigorous research into the consequences of offshore wind development. Our own findings show that electromagnetic fields from undersea power cables stunt lobster larvae and impair their swimming abilities, posing a serious threat to lobster populations and the coastal communities that depend on them,” Delano said. “The irony is clear: a technology promoted as a climate solution is destroying our industry and creating new environmental risks. Ignoring these impacts doesn’t just jeopardize marine ecosystems; it undermines the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen and families across New England.”

Senior fellow at the Energy & Environment Legal Institute Steve Milloy told the DCNF that “this study comes as no surprise. Earlier research from Germany has linked wind turbines with drier soil downwind. Offshore wind turbines are already known to kill migratory birds and harm marine life while producing pointlessly expensive electricity.”

Former President Joe Biden incentivized offshore wind development through billions in grants and rule changes in line with his climate agenda. In contrast, the Trump administration has been cracking down on offshore wind farms, moving to block projects and cancelling funding as it favors energy resources it deems more reliable.

Notably, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) told the DCNF previously that the Biden administration skirted environmental reviews to greenlight offshore wind projects.

“Internal records kept by NOAA scientists show that the Biden Administration ignored NOAA’s guidelines meant to safeguard the ecosystem, rubber-stamping these greenwashed projects and ignoring the negative impacts of offshore wind on the marine environment,” a representative for the NOAA told the DCNF. “The actions taken by the Biden Administration show a complete lack of regard for the decades of rigorous scientific research and expertise that formed NOAA’s environmental protection recommendations for offshore wind projects.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.