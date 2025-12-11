The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
1h

Solid coverage of the coupled ocean-atmosphere modeling work. The 50-60% contribution to SST variability is actually pretty substantial for baseline environmental impacts assessments. But the NOAA claim about skirting reviews is the realy story here - if regulatory shortcuts become standard for "green" infrastructure we're just trading one set of enviromental problems for another.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture