EQT CEO Rice Says Build More Pipelines to Bring Down Utility Bills

September 22, 2025

EQT Corporation CEO Toby Rice, along with two other speakers (one from Enbridge and one from investment firm Engine No. 1) spoke on a panel at last week’s Bloomberg event called “Barrel of Tomorrow in the Age of AI” held in Houston. Rice and the others had some interesting comments about the current high price of electric and heating bills in the U.S. and how to decrease them. Their recommended solution to lower energy costs for U.S. residents is to build more natural gas pipelines. Rice also provided insight into the breakeven price that “marginal” producers need to break even and generate returns.

It’s not a long article below. The two main points are this:

1. Build more pipelines to lower energy costs.

2. Marginal natural gas producers need around $3.50/Mcf to break even.

Anger over rising energy costs will eventually force states to allow more natural gas infrastructure to be built in the US, according to one of the nation’s largest producers of the fuel. “We’ve never produced more energy than we’re producing now, but Americans’ energy bills are up over 35%,” EQT Corp. Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice said Thursday at BloombergNEF’s Barrel of Tomorrow in the Age of AI summit in Houston. “That’s the catalyst that’s going to get people asking questions.” Rice and other panelists including Chris James, founder and chief investment officer of investment firm Engine No. 1 LP, and Cynthia Hansen, head of gas transmission and midstream at Enbridge Inc., see developing more infrastructure, particularly natural gas, as the way to bring down utility bills as well as meet demand from data centers supporting artificial intelligence. States such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, Louisiana and Texas are well positioned to add more gas infrastructure as interest from data center developers increases because of abundant supply and friendly regulatory environment, Hansen said. “It’s your supply as well as your permitting and your ability to build out,” Hansen added. In the short term, low prices stand to squeeze some gas producers as they try to meet demand growth from liquefied natural gas exports and AI power loads and build more infrastructure. “In the US, we believe the marginal producer is going to need around $3.50 gas price to break even,” Rice said. To generate a 10% return on enterprise value, “marginal cost of supply is going to need gas between $4 to $5 to justify the activity that’s coming out here,” Rice added.*

Marginal natural gas producers operate wells with very low daily production rates, typically defined as less than 90 thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of gas per day on average over a 12-month period. These “stripper” wells are not necessarily unprofitable but become difficult to produce economically when gas prices are low, due to their low output and potentially high extraction costs. Most stripper wells are conventional (not shale), and account for a small percentage of total U.S. gas production.

Rice said conventional drillers need gas to be around $3.50 to break even. What about shale producers?

According to ChatGPT AI, most U.S. shale gas producers need prices above $2–$3/Mcf to be cash-flow positive, and prices closer to $3–$4/Mcf to fully recover drilling and completion costs. However, it varies by location. Breakeven for M-U drillers is $1.50–$2.50/Mcf.

*Bloomberg/Emma Sanchez (Sep 18, 2025) – High Power Bills to Drive Energy Development, EQT Says