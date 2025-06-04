The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Adams's avatar
Eric Adams
4h

This is powerful. I’ve felt this pull — wanting to be seen but also fearing what that really means. As a founder, I’m often told to “show up” more, share more, be louder. But sometimes, silence feels safer than misinterpretation.

Appreciate you putting this into words. It makes the rest of us feel less alone.

—Eric

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture