EU and the $750-bln energy import conundrum

Which is not a conundrum at all

IRINA SLAV

JUL 30, 2025

The EU this weekend sealed a tariff deal with President Trump that involves a commitment to buy $250 billion worth of energy commodities and products annually for three years. That’s in addition to a 15% tariff rate on European exports to the U.S. because Ursula von der Leyen is such an excellent negotiator and an overall winner.

This is not the first time the EU is promising to buy stupendous amounts of U.S. energy. They did it a couple of years ago as well to calm President Biden down because he was angry for some reason that I don’t remember but probably had to do with Russian pipelines. At the time, media commentators were quick to explain why it was not possible to buy the promised volumes, complete with number-crunching. And what do you know, they’ve had to do it again.

Reuters’ Clyde Russell did the number-crunching on the tariff deal first this week, demonstrating that it would be physically impossible for the EU to fulfil its promise to Trump even if it buys all the oil, coal, LNG, and nuclear fuel that the U.S. has for export. The WSJ and the FT followed on Reuters’ footsteps, detailing the impossibility of the undertaking. The hilarious part, however, is that the EU is probably willing to try, especially with LNG. At a very bad time for its LNG security.

Per Reuters’ Russell, the EU imported some 83 million tonnes of LNG last year. That, per EU numbers, is equal to some 100 billion cu m. The bill for those imports stood at over $51 billion but below $52 billion.

Per Rystad Energy, the U.S. exported a total of 88.4 million tonnes of LNG last year. So, to fulfil its promise to Trump, the EU would need to swallow all this LNG. The problem with that is that U.S. LNG producers are not all dishonourable money-grabbers like Venture Global and have contracts to service. So the EU can’t swallow all U.S. LNG exports even if it wanted to.

Whether it should want to is another good question. After all, the EU is really big on supply diversification for reasons of security of that supply. It doesn’t want to be over-reliant on a single supplier because look what happened with Russia — which only supplied 40% of the EU’s natural gas at peak delivery rates. If the EU tries to buy all its LNG from the U.S., the latter’s share in total EU gas supply would be significantly over 50% because Norway doesn’t have the capacity to pump more than 30% of what the EU needs and Central Asian volumes are still slim. I know, I know, “this is different” and this reliance is totally fine. Or is it?

You may have missed this but last year the EU proudly passed something called the Corporate Due Diligence Directive or CDDD, which looks like a series of bra sizes but anyway. The bra size directive’s aim is to mandate net-zero plans and regular human rights violation checks for companies over a certain size that do business in the EU. Fail that and you’re facing a fine of up to 5% of your global annual revenues. The EU does not mess around. The EU fines, when it’s not busy innovating in the exciting world of plastic bottle caps.

In their own words, “the Directive sets out an obligation for large companies to adopt and put into effect, through best efforts, a transition plan for climate change mitigation aligned with the 2050 climate neutrality objective of the Paris Agreement as well as intermediate targets under the European Climate Law.” Which is where they stumbled into a problem. Because Qatar said it had no intention of doing that, so if the EU wanted to keep buying Qatari gas, it’d better make some amendments to the CDDD.

And the EU did, suggesting that it did want to keep buying LNG from Qatar, even though U.S. producers were happy to sell ever-greater volumes of their product to European buyers, likely because they hadn’t heard about the CDDD yet. Alas, there’s a little thing called price and, well, the price of U.S. LNG for the European market is not always right. In case anyone was wondering why the EU gorged itself on Russian LNG in spite of countless declarations they were going to totally stop importing any Russian gas at all.

All this puts the EU in a very interesting position. It could tell Qatar to go to hell and double down on U.S. LNG. That would make Trump happy but it won’t make European gas consumers equally happy. It also won’t make U.S. LNG exporters happy because of the bra size directive and they might decide to find buyers elsewhere. On the other hand, the EU could make more amendments to the directive — if it is prepared to axe the whole requirement for net-zero plans and I, for one, cannot wait to see if they would cave on that. Because that’s exactly what Qatar demanded.

That surely counts as weaponising energy (but not what Trump is doing because “it’s different”). Strangely, the EU has not pointed the weaponisation finger at Qatar. Perhaps it’s not that different, then. Perhaps the EU is aware it does need energy supply diversification — which would make its $750-billion promise to Trump all the harder to fulfil, and if you’re not feeling at least a little bit sad for the EU you’re inhuman.

But here’s the funny part that will dispel the sadness. As noted by Reuters’ Russell above, if the EU wants to keep its promise to Trump it would also have to import all of the available oil that the U.S. has for exports. And the coal, too. Now, leaving aside the total redrawing of global energy commodity flows, what are we going to do with all that oil and, more importantly, coal, in a place where steelmakers are being forced to switch to electric arc furnaces and drivers are being forced to switch to EVs?

Clearly, this is one promise that cannot be kept. Equally clearly, Ursula von der Leyen gave said promise to Trump despite that. Clyde Russell believes that the EU leadership is buying time with that promise but one wonders how much time they can buy when it would become clear soon enough that the promise is impossible to keep. Not least because of the lack of enough regasification infrastructure in Europe to handle the additional potential volumes of LNG needed under that promise. Now, imagine that Trump wins a second term in 2028. By then the EU may be broke already, after buying so much time at such a high energy commodity price.

Only luckily for the EU, its energy businesses might just save it from an embarrassing bankruptcy. As Kpler’s Matt Smith put it, rather elegantly, I believe, “Even if Europe did want to increase its imports, I don’t know the mechanism by which the EU goes to these companies and tells them to buy more US energy. Companies are beholden to their shareholders and have a duty to buy the cheapest feedstock.” Um. That’s awkward.

