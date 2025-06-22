EU Climate Law Threatens U.S. Energy, Farming, And Sovereignty

Why the European Union’s due diligence directive must be stopped.

by Chris Talgo

June 19, 2025, 10:09 AM

in Agriculture, Energy, News and Opinion, Politics

Reading Time: 3 mins read

A A

Share on FacebookShare on XwitterShare on Linkedin

Most Americans have probably never heard of the European Union’s (EU) recently passed Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). [emphasis, links added]

According to the EU, the “aim” of the CSDDD is to “foster sustainable and responsible corporate behaviour in companies’ operations and across their global value chains. The new rules will ensure that companies in scope identify and address adverse human rights and environmental impacts of their actions inside and outside Europe.”

Although this may sound benevolent, the EU’s CSDDD, which “entered into force” on July 25, 2024, is a direct threat to American sovereignty and energy production.

As my colleagues Justin Haskins and Jack McPherrin note in a recent Heartland Institute Policy Study outlining the CSDDD:

It is not hyperbolic to say the CSDDD is one of the most economically restrictive and nakedly authoritarian laws in the history of western democratic civilization. The directive attempts to globally institutionalize sweeping ESG objectives by mandating practices for large companies doing business in the European Union, regardless of whether those companies are headquartered in the EU. Even worse, the CSDDD forces those companies to impose the same standards on many of the businesses operating within their global supply chains— fundamentally transforming all social and economic activity around the world. It is one of the gravest threats to freedom that Americans face today.

Under the CSDDD, all U.S. businesses, from multinational corporations to small family farms, would have to adhere to the EU’s environmental regulations that prioritize the mass adoption of expensive and unreliable so-called green energy while restricting the production of abundant, affordable, and reliable fossil fuel energy.

In essence, the CSDDD “is a transition plan for climate change mitigation aligned with the 2050 climate neutrality objective of the Paris Agreement as well as intermediate targets under the European Climate Law,” says the EU.

As evidence increasingly shows, the EU’s early adoption of an electric grid primarily fueled by intermittent wind and solar has not been a smooth process. For many years, European countries like Germany have struggled with chronic energy shortages.

A few months ago, the fragility of Europe’s green grid was put on full display when two solar facilities in southwest Spain experienced a sudden and severe drop in power output, which triggered a “complete collapse of the system,” according to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The EU’s climate alarmist policies, which heavily regulate the use of pesticides and fertilizers, have also wreaked havoc across the continent’s agricultural sector.

For the past few years, thousands of frustrated farmers in places like the Netherlands have protested these heavy-handed top-down rules from out-of-touch elites in Brussels.

Across the pond, Americans were given a sneak peek of Europe’s green agenda during the Biden years. The results speak for themselves.

As The New York Post reported, energy prices soared more than 30 percent under President Biden, 13 times faster than the previous seven years.

A study by The Heartland Institute in 2024 determined that the average family paid a whopping $2,548 more in energy costs due to the Biden-Harris administration’s climate policies.

Fortunately, President Trump recognizes the folly of climate alarmism.

Throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump reiterated the need for American energy dominance. So far, the Trump administration has sought to expedite the permitting process for energy extraction on federal lands, which would unlock treasure troves of natural gas and oil.

Top photo of German farmers protesting EU directives via WION/YouTube screencap

Read rest at RedState

BOTTOMLINE: “Fortunately, President Trump recognizes the folly of climate alarmism. Throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump reiterated the need for American energy dominance. So far, the Trump administration has sought to expedite the permitting process for energy extraction on federal lands, which would unlock treasure troves of natural gas and oil.”