The FT writes, Europe's energy systems have come under intense strain this summer as repeated heatwaves have driven up demand for electricity and forced plants to pause production. June was the hottest on record in western Europe, fueling a rise in the use of air conditioning and prompting a sharp increase in power prices.

Most parts of the region experienced at least two intense periods of heat in June and July, with some suffering more. Total electricity demand in the EU during the two-week height of the June 23 to July 3 heatwave rose by 7.5% year-on-year.

The barrage of heatwaves this summer marked a "massive change" for Europe's energy systems, said Jan Rosenow of Oxford university's Environmental Change Institute. Peak electricity demand has historically happened in winter in Europe, but as “summers get hotter at some point that might flip", he said.

Europe is warming faster than the global average. Scientists have warned of a rise in the intensification and duration of extreme weather events, including heatwaves.

In some countries, summer strains on the power system have had a dramatic effect. On July 1, the Italian cities of Florence and Bergamo suffered major blackouts, as the country was reeling under a heatwave. In Florence, hundreds of shops, hotels, restaurants, and homes were left without power for hours, as temperatures hit 40C.

The blackout which lasted until late evening forced the evacuation of a large department store, and led to many shops closing, as payment machines stopped functioning. In Bergamo, officials were forced to install generators to restore some electricity, as repairs to the grid lasted several days.

Kristian Ruby, secretary-general of Eurelectric, said that grid operators were facing a “tough reality" and "need to be prepared."

Inland nuclear power plants across France and Switzerland temporarily suspended or reduced activity earlier in the summer, as it is harder to cool reactors in hot weather. In France, 17 out of 18 nuclear power plants faced capacity reductions during the June-July heatwave.

Most inland nuclear plants rely on rivers to cool reactors and spent fuel, heating the water in the process before discharging it back. But with many rivers already hot, the plants could not discharge heated water without potentially damaging the river ecology.

Meanwhile, solar generation reached a record high in June in Europe, up 22% on the previous year, which Ember said kept the "grid well supplied during daytime hours" in most locations. "The surplus of solar energy during the day helped prevent blackouts.