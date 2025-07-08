Global EV demand slips, electric van inventory piles up and sits, EVs burn on sinking ships, and a Chinese EV company trips (and falls).

Was Toyota Right All Along on the Actual Global Demand for EVs?

On every media platform and among most automotive companies around the world, the prevailing narrative is clear: The future of personal mobility will, without question, be electric. Gas-powered transportation is a relic of the past and the market will transition to battery power. It is only a matter of time that people will shed their reliable and affordable vehicles for less-reliable, more expensive models.

Just a couple of years ago, the race to vehicle electrification was charging forward at an insidious rate, with hundreds of billions of dollars being wildly spent on factories, development, advertising, and acquisitions. Private and public investment was staggering. Purchase rebates and cash incentives were flowing like a mighty river. Cash burned, sales plateaued, inventory grew, production “paused.”

What if these experts, executives, officials, and evangelists were wrong all along about the actual demand for EVs? What if the widely accepted all-electric future of EVs was a fundamentally flawed pipe dream in pursuit of short-term interests?

Consider the position of Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation. His observation is that EVs might only achieve around 30 percent of global sales based on real world market demand. This position is not the casual statement from an outsider – it is a strategic perspective from the leader of the world’s largest automaker.

We should remember that Toyota very noticeably did not completely commit to EVs like many of its competitors. Toyota remained diversified across multiple power technologies, including internal-combustion, hybrids, BEVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The company took on a lot of heat from EV evangelists and media fanboys, however the strategy looks very wise when considering today’s market landscape.

GM, for example, after committing $35 billion to EV development, has dramatically revised its investments in electric vehicles and has even delayed development on several EVs in the works. This is not a slight adjustment in its EV program – GM has reversed its strategy and is now adopting a more Toyota-like diversification.

GM isn’t alone with this re-thinking of its all-electric future. Ford, Honda, Mercedes, and VW have all recalibrated their EV strategies to reflect a more realistic market environment. Consumer tax credits on new EV purchases are being eliminated. Production and supply chain realities are being recognized and not waved away any longer. Consumer demand is being re-examined as being much more conservative as originally thought, although it’s fairly obvious to anyone paying attention that consumer demand was ignored due to the automakers’ anticipation of EV mandates and the outright banning of gas-powered vehicles.

Toyota’s diversification strategy stands as a contrast to the multi-billion-dollar investments by others in an all-electric future that, in hindsight, looks questionable at best. We are now left with having to critically examine the existing EV narrative, determining if global EV adoption is truly inevitable, if EV technologies can be developed to make this adoption affordable and less toxic, and if development of infrastructure for charging and production can be genuinely made to usher in an honest and un-coerced transition toward EVs.

BrightDrop is Giving ‘em Away!

You see them in your neighborhood from time to time, buzzing around with their load of items to be dropped off on doorsteps everywhere. Electrified delivery vans employ the use of EV technology to perform last-mile delivery of goods, which might be the absolute best usage of this tech. Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and other online fulfillment companies seem to be fully embracing these electric vans and are adding them in droves to their fleets. Demand for these EVs is through the roof! Right?

But as with everything else in the world of EVs, reality does not line up with expectations.

GM builds its all-electric BrightDrop commercial utility van in Ontario, Canada, and has temporarily halted production due to slow sales. Allegedly, the factory producing the BrightDrop van resumed production for two weeks in May and has now closed for an additional 20 weeks and will resume production in October on a single shift “for the foreseeable future.”

The automaker reported sales of only 274 BrightDrop vans in the first quarter of 2025 after having built 1,300 units in that period. That has given GM the embarrassment of having over a thousand of their electric vans sitting idle in Canada and Flint, Michigan, unsold and with very little demand.

Compare GM’s total 2024 sales of 1,529 BrightDrop vans with Ford’s 12,610 E-Transits. It seems as though Ford doesn’t have a sales demand issue as GM has. A core reason? Ford’s E-Transit electric van is more than $20,000 less expensive than GM’s BrightDrop van even before tax incentives and rebates. The cost difference is due to the extended range BrightDrop having almost twice the range of the Ford due to, of course, its larger, more expensive battery. Nobody needs that extended range for local last mile delivery, and they’re certainly not going to pay tens of thousands more.

So what is GM going to do? That’s right, set more money on fire! GM is reportedly offering rebates that add up to a 40 percent discount, or a savings of around $31,000. This is the type of economic illiteracy that believes losing money on each item will be made up for in volume.

But GM has no other option at this point. If the company expects to resume production in October, it will have to unload over a thousand BrightDrop vans at a price that is likely well below manufacturing cost. To GM shareholders: What you’re hearing is the sound of one hand clapping.

Those unsold BrightDrop vans are lined up as a testimony to yet another unrealistic market expectation that forecasted a huge demand for an overpriced electric delivery van that completely ignored economic realities.

More Proof that Today’s EVs are Ticking Time Bombs

As we keep observing, those affordable Chinese EVs tend to explode without warning. This time, a Chinese cargo ship bound for Mexico carrying around 70 EVs caught fire on its EV floor and burned for three weeks before finally sinking 450 miles southwest of Adak, Alaska. The entire load of vehicles, including 681 hybrids and 2,000 conventional vehicles, plunged 16,000 feet into international waters and was a total loss.

The good news is that the fire is now extinguished. And fortunately, all of the 22 crew members were evacuated on lifeboats and are now safely ashore.

Not so fortunate is the fact that, along with all of those new cars that are submerged off the coast of Alaska, there is around 2,000 tons of fuel on board. Shades of Exxon Valdez.

The spontaneous combustion of EVs in transit on the ocean doesn’t happen too often, but it happens often enough. And it’s not just the cheap EVs from China. In early 2022, a cargo ship carrying around 4,000 vehicles – mostly Volkswagen, Porsche, and Lamborghini branded – sank when the cargo ship caught fire “for unconfirmed reasons.” It’s highly likely that one of the 300 EVs on board had its battery explode and burn uncontrollably as EV batteries tend to do.

From parking garages to marshalling yards to ocean freighters, EVs are posing a real danger to the public and the environment. The “thermal runaway” phenomenon of lithium-ion EV batteries is a design flaw inherent in EVERY EV today that has yet to be solved.

You charge your EV in your garage at your own peril.

Your Monthly EV Bankruptcy Update: Chinese EV Giant NETA Auto

The Chinese like to boast about their market being the “world’s largest” for EVs. Let’s just say that’s true, although I really don’t trust much of what is said about Chinese market sales figures (or much of any other data coming from there).

It is quite puzzling how a Chinese EV company operating in the “world’s largest EV market” can fail. Yet here we are.

Zhejiang Hozon New Energy Automobile – the parent company of Chinese EV automaker NETA Auto – officially declared bankruptcy on June 19. The company had been subject to multiple court proceedings since 2024 due to debt defaults and unpaid fees related to trade show expenses as well as employee salaries.

NETA showrooms have been shut down across China and Southeast Asia, and hundreds of NETA employees have taken to the streets in protest of not receiving salaries since November 2024. As expected, service issues, including the lack of spare parts, have resulted in repairs taking as long as ten months.

The company was once a leader among emerging EV manufacturers, with sales of 152,000 units in 2022. That dropped dramatically to only 110 units in January 2025, indicating that even in the “world’s largest EV market,” demand for EVs has mostly plateaued as market saturation becomes evident. There is simply nobody left to sell to, even when you’re giving the product away to people who can’t afford it in the first place.

