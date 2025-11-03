EV Sales Plunge: The Green Dream’s Rude Awakening After Tax Credit Axe

DAVID BLACKMON

NOV 03, 2025

If you needed any more proof that the electric vehicle revolution was nothing but a taxpayer-funded fever dream, look no further than the smoking crater where America’s EV sales used to be. Just weeks after President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” signed off on axing that bloated $7,500 federal tax credit, U.S. EV sales have nosedived by a whopping 74% from their 2025 peak.

It’s like watching a house of cards built on Biden-era mandates come tumbling down in real time - glorious, isn’t it?

[Hat tip to subscriber David Proud for tipping me off to this gem of a story.]

Let’s run the numbers, because in the world of green hype, facts are the ultimate buzzkill. Back in the last full week before the credit vanished—September 22 to 28—dealerships moved 22,997 EVs, a fleeting high-water mark propped up by Uncle Sam’s generous handouts. Fast-forward to the first full week post-elimination, October 6 to 12, and the tally? A measly 5,929 units.

That’s not a dip; it’s a cliff dive.

Overall EV inventories have shrunk by 47%, from a June bloat of 196,255 to just 104,050 by mid-October. Meanwhile, the broader auto market isn’t exactly roaring: Monthly vehicle sales slipped to 1.12 million in Q3 from 1.18 million in Q2, with total inventory dipping to 2.86 million units from a December 2024 high of 3.3 million.

Who’s left holding the bag? The usual suspects: Detroit’s Big Three and their foreign enablers. General Motors is sitting on 39,164 unsold EVs, leaving CEO Mary Bara feeling like a degenerate gambler sitting a bad bet at the casino.

Ford’s got 21,432 Mustang e’s and F150 Lightnings gathering dust, and Hyundai is perched atop a an unsold EV mountain of 14,725 units that won’t be cashing in on those IRA credits.

America’s domestic dinosaurs ramped up production like lemmings chasing government fairy dust, betting the farm on endless subsidies and EPA edicts. Japanese holdouts like Nissan (419 units), Toyota (435), and Honda (2,138) look downright prescient by comparison—they saw the policy winds shifting and dialed back allocations amid tariff threats and margin squeezes. Smart money, that.

As Rick Wainschel, vice president of Data Science and Analytics at Cloud Theory, puts it with the dry wit of a man who’s crunched too many spreadsheets: “In the short term, domestic automakers are still sitting on sizeable EV inventory levels, a result of aggressive investment and production ramp-ups that defined their prior philosophies.”

Translation into plain English: They drank the Kool-Aid of the Green New Deal, and now they’re burping up lemons.

Wainschel adds a silver lining for the optimists: Vehicle movement for all car types has held steady despite the supply crunch, boosting turn rates, and those dreaded tariff-driven price hikes haven’t hit yet. The sticker price for the average new vehicle sticker fell year-over-year during Q3 to $49,537 from $49,887 a year prior, mainly the result of heaving discounting for EV models as automakers desperately tried to move as many units as possible before the IRA subsidies expired.

Resilient? Sure, if you ignore the EV bloodbath.

This isn’t just a blip; it’s validation for every skeptic who’s been shouting into the void. For years, the Biden machine force-fed EVs down America’s throat with credits, mandates, and virtue-signaling galas, ignoring that consumers - those pesky folks with actual wallets and limited car-buying budgets - weren’t buying the hype. Range anxiety? Check. Charging deserts? Double check. And don’t get me started on the environmental farce: Mining rare earths for batteries that end up in landfills after a decade.

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act didn’t kill EVs; it just yanked the IV drip, letting market reality do the rest.

Now, as inventories melt and sales evaporate, expect the wailing from Silicon Valley subsidy hogs and union bosses.

The market for EVs is rapidly shifting, but the reality surrounding them is the same as it has always been: Without government pixie dust, EVs are niche toys for the coastal elite, not the muscle cars and pickups real Americans crave.

The caution shown by foreign makers in the American market represents a masterclass in not getting burned. By contrast, Detroit’s overstock represents a $100 billion cautionary tale of crony capitalism gone wild. Why investors at GM, Ford, and Stellantis continue to tolerate the capital destruction perpetrated by current management teams is inexplicable.

The road ahead is pretty obvious: Gas/Diesel powered SUVs, pickups and hybrids will fill the void, tariffs will ultimately bite the Chinese dragon where it hurts, and innovation might actually come from consumer demand, not the edicts from DC-based central planners.

As we’ve said all along: Energy reality will prevail in the end because the laws of physics and thermodynamics are laws, and not mere suggestions or guidelines. Time to recharge the U.S. auto market with something that actually runs on freedom.