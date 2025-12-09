The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Mellor's avatar
Mike Mellor
1m

Follow the money. The politically favored are making shiploads of money out of nut zero.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Heins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture