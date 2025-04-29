Evolution’s Record-Breaking Marcellus Milestone Drilling EQT Well

ENERGY COMPANIES | EQT CORP | HYDRAULIC FRACTURING | INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUES | STATEWIDE WV | WEST VIRGINIA

April 28, 2025

Record-Breaking Milestone

Evolution Well Services, headquartered in Houston with a regional office in Pittsburgh, specializes in electric fracking (“e-fracking”) — using natural gas from the well pad instead of diesel fuel to power turbines that create electricity to drive fracking pumps. In a landmark achievement, EQT Corporation, the country’s second-largest natural gas producer, and Evolution Well Services, a leader in e-fracking, have set a new continuous pumping record in the Marcellus/Utica.

What’s the difference between traditional and e-fracking? Traditional fracking uses diesel-fueled engines to produce electricity to power pressure pumps for hydraulic fracturing operations. E-fracking uses natural gas from the well pad to power turbines, creating electricity. E-fracking uses a different type of “engine” and a different type of fuel. E-fracking fleets are roughly half the size of traditional diesel fleets, much quieter, and emit far fewer emissions.

We’ve written about Evolution’s e-fracking for years (see our stories here).

The recent record set with EQT includes pumping for 47.35 hours straight at the prescribed job design with zero non-productive time. This new record included moving 262,000 barrels of water and 11.44 million pounds of sand in the challenging terrain of West Virginia—all of it without taking a break from pumping. Amazing!

Evolution issued this press release to announce this new M-U basin record:

In a landmark achievement, EQT Corporation, a leading force in natural gas production, and Evolution Well Services, the leader in electric hydraulic fracturing, have set a new continuous pumping record in the Appalachian Basin. This milestone underscores both companies’ shared commitment to best-in-class operational excellence, safety, and sustainability, further solidifying their collective leadership in advancing modern energy solutions. Record-Breaking Highlights include: 47.35 consecutive pumping hours at job design – a fleet and basin milestone

26 consecutive stages completed without interruption The accomplishment of the record was no small feat. Pumping 47.35 hours at the prescribed job design, with zero non-productive time, also includes seamless integration of teams to move 262K barrels of water and 11.44 million pounds of sand in the challenging terrain of West Virginia. Most importantly, this record was accomplished with zero environmental, health, and safety (EHS) incidents. This record not only reflects the operational strength of each company but also highlights the power of their ongoing collaboration. The longstanding partnership between EQT and Evolution Well Services continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the Appalachian Basin, setting new benchmarks for performance and responsibility. “This achievement is a testament to the power of collaboration and an unwavering focus on safety,” said Daniel Dugan, Vice President of Completions at EQT. “Congratulations to Evolution Fleet 13 and all our business partners on reaching this 47-hour, 21-minute continuous pumping milestone. Your commitment to detailed planning, seamless coordination, and disciplined execution not only sets a new standard for our operations—it lays the foundation for continued success in 2025 and beyond.” Steven W. Anderson, CEO of Evolution Well Services, echoed this sentiment, stating, “This milestone reflects the strength of our partnership with EQT since 2020. Their substantial investment in logistics and infrastructure has been instrumental to our joint success. It’s a powerful example of what can be accomplished when safety, strategic planning, and execution align through operational collaboration. We’re proud to be part of this achievement and look forward to continuing to innovate and set new benchmarks alongside EQT.” About EQT EQT Corporation is a premier, vertically integrated American natural gas company with production and midstream operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable, and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit?eqt.com. About Evolution Well Services Evolution Well Services is the pioneer of electric hydraulic fracturing, offering patent-protected electric frac operations, in-house power generation, and field gas conditioning services that deliver innovative, efficient, and lower-carbon hydraulic fracturing solutions to the oil and gas industry. For more information about Evolution Well Services and its electric fracturing solutions, please visit www.evolutionws.com.*

*Evolution Well Services (Apr 25, 2025) – EQT and Evolution Well Services Celebrate Record-Breaking Milestone in the Appalachian Basin

BOTTOMLINE: Traditional fracking uses diesel-fueled engines to produce electricity to power pressure pumps for hydraulic fracturing operations. E-fracking uses natural gas from the well pad to power turbines, creating electricity.