DAVID BLACKMON

APR 29

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

With the governments and grid managers in both Spain and Portugal maintaining a tight-lipped posture about the real causes behind Monday’s power outages, independent analysts are weighing in to help fill the void of information.

I’ve summarized the essentials about what took place Monday in several previous posts about the blackouts. Now that power has been restored, it is time to figure out what really took place.

On Thursday morning, Stu Turley and I will host a podcast in which we talk about the situation with brilliant energy analyst Robert Bryce for his insights on the issue. You’ll be able to view it live at this link, or on my X feed, @EnergyAbsurdity.

Robert published a really strong piece Monday afternoon as the blackouts were still lingering on - you can find it at this link.

As for today, the first thing I’d like to share here is information from a terrific report by Rystad Energy on the blackouts. Here’s part of their analysis from the newsletter they share with journalists:

In the hours leading up to the outage, Spain’s electricity system was operating near midday peak levels. Demand hovered around 27,500 megawatts (MW), largely supplied by a mix of solar PV and onshore wind, natural gas, and some residual nuclear generation. Portugal was managing steady demand at around 8,000 MW, largely reliant on hydro, wind, and some imported electricity from Spain. Meanwhile, France, with its stable nuclear-heavy grid, maintained output above 55,000 MW and continued to export surplus electricity across its borders. This regional interdependence is typically a strength — but it became a stress point in this instance. Spain has traditionally relied heavily on electricity imports from France, with the notable exception of 2022 when extensive nuclear maintenance in France temporarily turned Spain into a net exporter. Typically, Spain also transfers a portion of the imported power to Portugal to help balance the renewable-heavy grids of both countries. In 2024, Spain imported approximately 10.1 GWh from France, while its exports to Portugal rose to 14 GWh. During the outage, France’s grid operator RTE activated automated safety mechanisms that severed the interconnectors, isolating the Iberian Peninsula to prevent the instability from spreading into Central Europe. As a result, Portugal was suddenly cut off from external power at a time of generation failure, forcing it into an immediate energy deficit. Spain, likewise, lost both French imports and its own internal supply, creating a shortfall of more than 10,000 MW during the event.

Thus, we see why Spain’s reliance on importing power from France served to worsen an already bad situation with instability on its own grid, resulting in the immediate loss of 60% of its generation - mainly solar and wind - in just 5 seconds’ time.

There’s more. In the excerpt below, Rystad explains why the interconnection with France’s grid also served as the main reason why both Spain and Portugal - which imports power from Spain - were able to recover so quickly:

France’s role in the crisis was critical. Although its grid remained stable, the sudden drop in Iberian demand forced the country to temporarily reduce generation output and re-route its energy flows. Notably, the Golfech Nuclear Power Plant in the Occitanie region of France was reportedly forced to shut down around 12:30 -12.45 p.m. — the same time the Iberian outage occurred — indicating a likely link through grid-wide frequency disturbance. Once stability was partially restored in Spain, France resumed limited exports to assist with recovery. By late afternoon, France was ready to export back into Spain, helping to jumpstart grid rebalancing and allowing Spain to support Portugal through secondary interconnection lines. The generation mix in each country played a significant role. Portugal’s renewable generation was hit the hardest, with wind output collapsing by more than 54% during the outage. High solar generation also contributed to initial grid fluctuations, as solar accounted for around 29% of Spain’s total generation at the time of the event, making the system more sensitive to voltage instability. France’s nuclear fleet, however, provided steady baseload generation throughout the event, giving it the ability to respond swiftly once interconnectors were re-engaged.

This fully supports information I’ve included in my prior pieces about the fact that Spain’s system was dangerously short of system inertia provided by baseload, spinning generation which maintains inertia. Again, at the time the lights went out, 78% of active generation on the Spanish grid was solar and wind, with 61% strictly solar. Meanwhile, inertia-stabilizing gas and nuclear were providing just 15% combined.

When a system loses inertia, it starts to collapse, and other generation sources are programs to immediately drop off the grid to avoid permanent damage.

If you don’t really understand the concept of intertia, don’t worry because few people do. The best analogy for it I’ve heard is to think of a power grid as pressurized hydraulilc system. The baseload power sources that spin turbines - gas, coal, nuclear - maintain steady pressure that stabilizes the system. When you lose that pressure, the system starts to collapse.

