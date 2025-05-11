Exclusive: Internal Documents Reveal How EPA Gave $20 Billion to Progressive NGOs

Government reviews found concerns with high salaries and conflicts of interest—but still handed $20 billion to eight nonprofits once Trump was elected.

A DEMONSTRATION FOLLOWING SENATOR EDWARD MARKEY BEING BLOCKED FROM ENTERING THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY TO MEET WITH DOGE OFFICIALS. (AL DRAGO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

By Madeleine Rowley

Documents obtained by The Free Press from the Environmental Protection Agency reveal that, despite handing out $20 billion in grants to eight nonprofits just before President Donald Trump took office, the federal employees who reviewed grant applications had concerns about high salaries, conflicts of interest, and oversight of taxpayer money.

An earlier investigation by The Free Press into the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund award found that billions of dollars were rushed to eight nonprofit organizations after the November election. All eight had ties to either the Biden administration, prominent Democratic donors, or to one another via board positions. Some of the nonprofit groups, like the Climate United fund, which was set to receive $6.9 billion, and Justice Climate Fund, which was granted $940 million, were formed as coalitions of smaller organizations specifically to make a grab for the cash.

Shortly after taking office, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin—who, in a post on X, wrote that he had “zero tolerance for any waste and abuse” of taxpayer funds—called for a Department of Justice investigation and had the money, most of which resided in 129 Citibank accounts, frozen.

In response, several of the NGOs have sued the EPA and Citibank, alleging that there is no legal basis for withholding the money and that the EPA did nothing wrong in allocating the funds. “Documents filed with the court show that applicants had to meet eligibility requirements, and the submissions were reviewed by hundreds of federal employees who used a scoring system to rank applications,” wrote The New York Times last month.

However, the documents obtained by The Free Press show that those reviews revealed serious concerns about the fund recipients. For instance, a panel reviewing the application for Power Forward Communities, a nonprofit coalition with ties to Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams that was selected to receive $2 billion, questioned the salaries it planned to pay its executives.

“[T]he salary structure for top officers seems high for a nonprofit. . . wondering if this could be a problem with public perception,” the reviewer wrote.

Commenting on a part of the application listing estimated costs, the reviewer wrote, “For such an important section, it was pithy, though not always in a good way. Many of the costs were just presented, but little or no explanation as to why they are reasonable. I would have preferred they omitted the travel discussion and explained why they need to pay the CEO $800,000, growing to $948,000 in year 7. And chief operation officer $455,000 per year.” The Free Press previously reported that 22 of the Power Forward Communities employees were slated to earn more than $150,000.

Reviewers also criticized the nonprofit for its lack of planning for “proactive oversight.”

Another nonprofit, Appalachian Community Capital, applied for $1 billion from the fund, even though it had never managed anywhere near that much money. In 2023, the latest year for which it has filed tax forms, it spent less than $4.5 million. Two reviewers noted this lack of experience in their comments, saying “The amount of money managed under previous agreements was much less than what is being proposed under this grant opportunity.”

A reviewer also noted that Appalachian Community Capital planned to use $215 million to finance 600 zero-emission vehicles and $105 million to finance 700 charging stations. “This is $358,333 per EV vehicle,” the reviewer wrote, adding that $150,000 per charging station “seems too high.”

Appalachian Community Capital was ultimately granted $500 million from the EPA.

The Coalition for Green Capital requested $10 billion from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund—and further asked that the entire sum be handed over in one disbursement, to “accelerate the investment cycle.” But some of the “green banks” it planned to distribute money to hadn’t even been created. “We need to focus on how investment quality will be protected given the proposed speed of the investment deployment,” wrote the reviewer.

The Coalition for Green Capital was granted $5 billion.

Email exchanges obtained by The Free Press show that Jahi Wise, a former member of President Joe Biden’s Climate Policy Office, was involved in briefing the Biden administration in the final selectees of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund money—despite his previous position as the Coalition for Green Capital’s policy director, and despite signing two ethics pledges promising not to be involved in the selection process.

A government reviewer for Justice Climate Fund noted that only three of the nonprofit’s 12 board members are independent from the organization and its coalition members. “No mention of conflict of interest, like if a family member benefit[ed] from an entity receiving [Greenhouse Gas Reduction Funds] funding through JCF.” The nonprofit was granted $940 million by the EPA and is backed by parent company ImpactAssets, a philanthropic investment nonprofit whose board chair is hotel heiress and Democrat donor Liesel Pritzker Simmons.

The criteria for receiving funds included “equity and environmental justice” and “labor and equitable workforce.” Indeed, tabulations for the nonprofits showed that they received more points for their commitment to equity and environmental justice than for their ability to oversee the funds. One of the Greenhouse Gas programs gave equity and environmental justice the same weighting as the financial analysis category, and were weighted higher than governance, legal compliance and risk management, and consumer protection.

Nowhere in the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund statute is “equity” or “environmental justice” a requirement.

The reviewers came from a half-dozen different cabinet agencies, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of the Treasury, and the EPA. Panels of reviewers judged the applicants based on a written application and a 40-minute interview. The applicants were then ranked according to their total scores, and eight were ultimately selected to be granted funds for one of two Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund programs. Two months after its statutory deadline to obligate the funds, the EPA divided $20 billion to the eight nonprofits and shoveled it out the door to the grantees.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has vowed to recover the $20 billion after a secretly recorded video made by Project Veritas showed a former EPA employee likening the deployment of the funds to “throwing gold bars” off the Titanic. He added that the goal was to “get the money out as fast as possible” before the Trump administration took over.

Meanwhile, the litigation over the $20 billion continues. Late last month, Politico obtained government emails in which an EPA lawyer noted the Trump administration could be on the hook for billions of dollars in damages if the court finds that the EPA has no legal grounds to recoup the grant money or block it from being disbursed to the nonprofits.

A brief filed by the EPA last Monday clarified that though the EPA terminated the existing agreements with the eight nonprofits, it still intends to disburse the funds as required by law after redoing the grant selection process.

In a statement to The Free Press, Zeldin reiterated that the grant award process was “riddled with self-dealing, conflicts of interest, unqualified recipients, and reduced oversight,” and that the EPA’s primary focus is to be “exceptional stewards” of tax dollars.

