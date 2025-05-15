Exposed: The Global Warming Graph That Duped The World

Thermometers in parking lots, biased adjustments, and ignored rural data—how climate agencies distorted the record.

by Tom Nelson

May 15, 2025, 8:10 AM

in Extreme Weather, Media, News and Opinion, Science, Videos

The graph they built is a lie. The iconic ‘climate’ graph that’s undermining industrial capitalism and taking our freedom…and it’s 100 percent garbage. Watch this film, and learn the shocking truth with ‪@tomnelson2080‬

Look up climate change on the internet

Or check out any mainstream media story about climate change, and you’ll see this graph. This one’s from NOAA, and there’s an almost identical one from NASA. This is the graph for climate alarmists.

We know the Earth is warming, and the Arctic is melting. Unless we make major changes to stop global warming, the consequences could be irreversible.

This is the graph on which all of those claims about record temperatures are based.

We’re starting to see our temperature on the increase—that’s well stated, well advertised. We see an acceleration of warming over the past 50 years. From 1801 till now, the numbers all say the same thing: the world is getting warmer, faster.

This is the graph that is said by the science TV presenter Brian Cox to prove that global warming is true—human action is leading to an increase in average temperatures.

You may try to argue with that, but you can’t.

“No, I brought the graph!”

But, as we will see in this film, this famous graph is a travesty—a shameful lie masquerading as science.

Read full script at Climate Realism

BOTTOMLINE: “The graph they built is a lie. The iconic ‘climate’ graph that’s undermining industrial capitalism and taking our freedom…and it’s 100 percent garbage.”