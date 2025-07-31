IRINA SLAV

JUL 28

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

Earlier this month, a senior Bank of England official issued a grim warning about the potential impacts of more frequent extreme weather on the country’s economy. Yes, again. No, they’re not going to stop. What’s interesting is how increasingly inventive the grim warners are becoming in their efforts to make it all make sense — and, incidentally, remove responsibility from the parties actually responsible for bad decisions and place it with, yes, climate change.

So, in a recent speech, the deputy governor of the BoE once led by none other than Transitionman Mark Carney, warned that “The rise in temperatures has already increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events both abroad and at home,” and that “The risks posed by this changing climate matter for individual firms’ safety and soundness, the resilience of the financial system as a whole and, through their impact on the macroeconomy, the outlook for inflation.”

The first quote is standard opening for all speeches concerned with climate change, complete with citations of IPCC reports because you can’t sound authoritative if you don’t mention the IPCC and the words one-point-five-degrees-from-preindustrial-levels. Then it’s off to the races and how droughts, floods, and other nasty weather is going to become more frequent because of our emissions and how this is going to make food and energy more expensive. Naturally, government policy has absolutely nothing at all to do with the risk of more expensive food and energy. Except, of course, it does.

LISTEN NOW · 7:21

As an example of the apocalyptic outlook for everything, the Bank of England’s Sarah Breeden mentions the heavy rainfall in 2023/24 which affected crops badly, and which is “now expected to occur once in every five years (compared to once in every 50 under a pre-industrial climate)”. Yes, there used to be a pre-industrial climate when the rain was just right for 49 out of every 50 years and people lived so much better than they do now.

According to Breeden and selected computer modellers, “Historical experience suggests that severe weather events can generate price increases of over 30% in global agricultural commodity prices. As an economy that imports a high proportion of its food – around 40% – UK inflation is highly susceptible to such changes.”

This is, indeed, a concerningly high dependence on imports. But guess what? Those in charge of the economy are working hard to make the UK even more dependent on food imports.

For starters, while I was tomato-gazing during my week off, the Starmer government decided to extend guaranteed prices for wind and solar installations from 15 to 20 years. This means that wind and solar developers have guaranteed profits for two decades into the future — courtesy of taxpayers, including farmers. No relation to food or energy prices at all, of course.

Speaking of farmers, they don’t currently like the Starmer government very much due to its plans to reduce financial relief that, say the farmers, is very much vital for them. Yet the government needs tax money to spend on its net-zero plans, and one source of that money is cutting relief for farmers. But not to worry, farmers. There are companies offering tempting lease deals for any land you can no longer afford to use to grow food.

Here’s a website called, simply enough, Lease Your Land, which has “a network of investors” (in solar) and essentially matches them to land owners willing to sacrifice part of their property to the industrial equivalent of melanoma. They’re offering between 750 and 1,150 pounds in rent payments per acre, for a period of 40 years, with revenue estimated at 5% (of what, I have no idea, but 5% sounds like a lot). Which brings us to the sensitive issue of using farmland to generate energy from one of the least energy dense sources of electricity in the known universe in one of the cloudiest places on the planet.

“As we saw in 2023, excessive rainfall can have significant impacts on the supply of domestic agricultural products,” the BoE’s Breeden said in that speech. Indeed, it can. So can the reduction in farmland availability by making it legal to use said farmland for building solar. Which is how things stand in the UK, but not in Italy, and which is why one UK countryside charity recently sounded an alarm about the loss of prime farmland to solar installations.

Said charity, by the name of the Campaign for Rural England, reported that 59% of the largest solar installations in England were built on productive farmland “while almost a third (31%) of the area they cover is classified as the nation’s ‘best and most versatile’ (BMV) agricultural land.” Well, when you get offered a thousand quid per acre to do absolutely nothing, it’s hard to resist. Especially when you’re being hit with lower farming subsidies and inheritance taxes that could spell the end of your farm the moment you die.

There are also all those farmers who rent rather than own the land they farm. It has been so for decades. Now, the landlords and ladies are succumbing to that same temptation called solar, threatening even more of the local food production of the UK. That’s some extreme weather, indeed. And just as extreme is the weather on carbon markets.

“We estimate that around 1 percentage point of both the increase and subsequent fall in headline inflation over the 2021-23 period is likely to have originated from these changes to carbon policy,” the Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability said in her recent speech. “By the summer of 2022, the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) carbon price had roughly doubled relative to the previous year, in part reflecting several policy announcements that effectively tightened the (future) supply of carbon allowances in both the UK and EU,” she added.

You may think I joked about this being extreme weather but this is exactly the logic that economy killers in power follow. The weather is getting extreme because of climate change and emissions. We need to reduce climate change by reducing a minuscule percentage of global emissions. To do this, we will make emissions expensive. Yes, everything else will get more expensive as a result of our actions, but it must be done to prevent everything from (hypothetically) getting more expensive in 50 years. Therefore it is extreme weather that is making everything more expensive now. If you think about it, it makes all the sense in the world.

BOTTOMLINE: “You may think I joked about this being extreme weather but this is exactly the logic that economy killers in power follow. The weather is getting extreme because of climate change and emissions. We need to reduce climate change by reducing a minuscule percentage of global emissions. To do this, we will make emissions expensive. Yes, everything else will get more expensive as a result of our actions, but it must be done to prevent everything from (hypothetically) getting more expensive in 50 years. Therefore it is extreme weather that is making everything more expensive now. If you think about it, it makes all the sense in the world.”