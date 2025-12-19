Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

IRINA SLAV

DEC 19

It’s been a busy and eventful year, and I’m sure we’re all tired and looking forward to the holidays, so this will be a brief closing post for the end of the year — about farmers.

Some of you may recall the farmers’ protests in various European countries in the past couple of years, as the most essential industry of all got fed up with insane, destructive regulations stemming from Brussels’ fixation with the emissions of certain chemical compounds. Well, farmers are protesting again, and it’s not about energy this time. This time, it’s about the EU’s latest attempt to fix the damage it did to European agriculture with its climate change regulations… by killing that same agriculture.

The Mercosur free-trade deal has been in the making for — you’d better sit down — 26 years. It’s an interesting coincidence that it’s been about the same since the push to reduce CO2 emissions began in earnest, driving every industry’s costs sky-high, and making their products costlier for consumers. Anyway, the lifetime of talks came to a conclusion this month, with the Brussels elite proudly announcing the fact. The pride came from claims that the deal would save European businesses billions in duties.

Of course, the deal would also theoretically flood Europe with cheaper farm goods that have not been subjected to the same strict emission-related standards that European farmers are forced to comply with but that was not considered worthy of note by the proud officials. So, the farmers had to rise again. In a beautiful bird-flipping gesture, the rising involved setting tyres on fire in Brussels, emissions and all.

The result was immediate: the EU is delaying the final signing of the deal for “a few extra weeks to address some issues with member states.” Which means that protests work, as long as they’re done properly. There’s a lesson for all of us in Europe in this: the people with the tractors have had enough. Perhaps the tractorless among us need to find a non-violent way to demonstrate they’re fed up, too. By buying as local as possible, for instance. By paying cash, perhaps. By refusing the “comforts” that the central European government is offering at the cut-throat price of surrendering just a little bit more independence — and quite possibly conscription, just to keep things interesting for all of us.

I don’t know what 2026 will bring us but it seems it will be at least as exciting as 2025 was, and I say this with a slight shudder of horror. I am deeply grateful to all of you who stayed with this Substack during a year that proved quite difficult for many. To all of you and your close ones, Merry Christmas and happy miscellaneous end-of-year holidays, and may the next year be better for all. Regular posting will return on January 5th unless that asteroid some people can’t stop talking about spares us the trouble of having to solve our problems. That would be really unfortunate.

P.S. I’ll keep posting in the “According to Fros” section because I’ll probably get bored with doing nothing over the holidays. In case anyone else gets bored.