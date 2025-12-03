Federal Bill Would Stop Frivolous Lawsuits Blocking Energy Projects

December 3, 2025

Congressman Troy Balderson (R-OH) and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) have introduced a bill that is critical to correcting a long-standing abuse of our justice system. The Curtailing Litigation Excess and Abuse Reform (CLEAR) Act of 2025 will streamline American energy infrastructure projects. The legislation targets “serial litigation” by activist groups, ensuring that once a court rules on a project, opponents cannot repeatedly delay it through additional legal battles. By limiting these indefinite delays while still preserving environmental protections, the bill aims to restore investor certainty, lower energy costs, and support national goals regarding AI competitiveness and grid reliability. The bill balances accelerated construction with legitimate oversight.

All we can say is, it’s about time! We need this bill to pass and cut off the ongoing abuse by Big Green in frustrating and blocking important fossil energy projects.

Congressman Troy Balderson (OH-12) today introduced legislation to streamline America’s energy projects by ensuring a project can move forward without being trapped in perpetual legal battles. The Curtailing Litigation Excess and Abuse Reform Act of 2025 (CLEAR Act) eliminates excessive litigation against energy projects while maintaining stringent environmental standards. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) has introduced companion legislation in the Senate. “Activist groups have long weaponized our legal system to attack promising energy projects, filing lawsuit after lawsuit to grind progress to a halt. The CLEAR Act puts a end to this serial litigation,” said Congressman Balderson. “To unleash American energy, lower costs, and strengthen our energy security, we must restore predictability and common sense to our permitting system.” “Cutting-edge American energy infrastructure is critical for everything from lowering energy costs to winning the AI race,” said Senator Cotton. “Unfortunately, these projects often get delayed by frivolous litigation. My bill will end this nonsense and streamline the process to restore American energy dominance.” The CLEAR Act would: Ensure that once a court has ruled on an energy project, opponents can’t drag it back into court repeatedly.

Prevent activist groups from filing serial lawsuits to block projects they oppose ideologically, while still preserving legitimate avenues for oversight and enforcement.

Enable critical energy infrastructure to be built faster by limiting costly delays. Create certainty for investors and communities.

Maintain exceptions for certain lawsuits after a project is running.

Support America’s energy independence, grid reliability, and access to critical minerals needed for modern technology. Full text of the CLEAR Act can be found HERE.*

