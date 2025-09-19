INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUES | PIPELINES | REGULATION

If Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman David Rosner, a Democrat appointed by Joe Biden (but whom Trump elevated to be temporary chairman), is trying to impress President Trump so he can keep the chairmanship, he’s doing a good job. At yesterday’s FERC monthly open meeting, Rosner and the two other current members (another Dem and a Republican) checked a bunch of to-dos off the list. One of Rosner’s focuses is to clear the decks of old FERC proceedings that have, in some cases, been tying up commission time and resources for years.

At yesterday’s meeting, the three sitting commissioners voted unanimously to approve four measures that they said were “focused on modernizing the reliability and security of the nation’s Bulk Power System in the face of threats.”

RTO Insider gives us a good overview of what happened yesterday, and why it’s important for the domestic energy industry (and pipelines):

FERC held its monthly open meeting Sept. 18 amid something of an interregnum period as it awaits two nominees to fill empty seats, with Chair David Rosner saying one of his goals during his tenure is to clear out old proceedings.

We’ve been focused on methodically clearing out longstanding proceedings that, in some cases, have been pending before the commission for years,” Rosner said. “Several of these are on the agenda today.”

One such longstanding item FERC recently terminated was a Notice of Inquiry that Chair Kevin McIntyre launched in 2018 looking into how the commission could update how it approves natural gas infrastructure, Commissioner Lindsay See noted during the open meeting (PL18-1). McIntyre died in office before the proceeding wrapped up, but it was picked up by Chair Richard Glick, who wanted FERC to address greenhouse emissions from gas infrastructure, a policy that sunk his renomination.

“The draft statement was getting in the way of this goal of regulatory certainty by introducing potential confusion and giving avenues for legal vulnerability,” See said.

FERC issued an order terminating the proceeding on Sept. 12, two weeks after Energy Secretary Chris Wright wrote to the commission asking it to axe the fallow docket.

The commission also moved on more current issues, with Rosner releasing a letter he sent to all six jurisdictional ISOs and RTOs asking them for information on best practices around load forecasting in light of growing demand driven by data centers and other sources.

“At a time when utilities forecast hundreds or thousands of megawatts of growth, improving forecasts by even a few percentage points in the right direction — up or down — can impact billions of dollars in investments and customer bills,” Rosner said in the letter. “Put simply, we cannot efficiently plan the electric generation and transmission needed to serve new customers if we don’t forecast how much energy they will need as accurately as possible.”

Rosner posed several questions in the letter, including asking grid operators how they, regional utilities and state regulators in their territories obtain information that verifies when and whether prospective large loads will reach commercial operations. He also asked how consistently large loads are screened before being included in forecasts.

Another question is how grid operators forecast the actual consumption of large loads compared to their requested level of interconnection service. FERC also asked how the RTOs coordinate with each other and utilities at the regional or interregional levels to share best practices on large load forecasting and ensure requests are not double counted.

Ultimately the customers that are creating the load growth are at the retail level, which means they are regulated by states who play key roles in feeding information up to the ISO/RTO forecasts. Rosner said he was only interested in what the organized markets under FERC’s jurisdiction can do.

“I’m very interested in doing things that are purely within their ability to control,” Rosner said. “We’re not asking any state to do anything different. We’re asking the RTOs to say, ‘Hey, what are your best practices,’ just to make sure we’re accurate, because being either high or low means that we’re not planning for an efficient set of infrastructure to meet the challenge.”

While Rosner said he views reliability as FERC’s most important job, he is also focused on enabling economic growth by ensuring abundant supplies of energy.

“I’m really excited about infrastructure,” Rosner said. “I think we need to build, build, build. America needs every electron on every molecule of every type we can get, and we need more infrastructure to move it.”

Reliable and affordable energy is not just a prerequisite for residents and businesses; it is vital to winning the race for artificial intelligence, he said.

When it comes to AI and the related growth in demand from data centers, FERC has had a pending case on issues around co-locating loads at existing power plants since November 2024 when See and former Commissioner (and later Chair) Mark Christie voted against allowing Amazon Web Services to use more of a Talen Energy nuclear plant’s capacity in such a deal.

“We also have our open matter when it comes to co-located load,” See said. “I just want to highlight that FERC is not the only player when it comes to the many questions in these areas.”

See said she is excited to see what policies around large loads come out of states and the grid operators but that it is important that FERC deal with those issues before it, and the co-location proceeding can be brought to a close soon.

“This is a top priority,” Rosner said. “It’s also a very complicated topic. My colleagues and I have been working hard on this. I’m really excited about co-location and everything in between, and getting the rules of the road in place so that we can unlock all these new technologies, get them on the grid and get data centers built.”

The co-location proceeding is pending and contested, meaning commissioners are limited in what they can say publicly under ex parte rules, but Rosner said that FERC was working to adjudicate the record and move something forward.

Load growth is very much top of mind for the industry, and Commissioner Judy Chang noted that the new proposals to help manage it are going to be filed with FERC in the near future.

“I anticipate we will receive more filings in these coming months from utilities and RTOs proposing reforms or changes in how they integrate new resources, integrate those resources with load, or how they integrate those resources with their existing or new transmission planning processes, and really how to handle these large loads on the system,” Chang said. “I’m committed to learning more about these large loads so that I can do my job effectively.”*