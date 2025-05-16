FERC Says US Electric Grid May Not Make It Through Summer Unscathed

ByJulianne Geiger- May 15, 2025, 4:30 PM CDT

Hope your air conditioner’s feeling brave—because the U.S. power grid is about to get a workout it may not be ready for. According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) summer outlook, a combination of brutal heat, AI-fueled electricity demand, and an aging fleet of dependable power plants headed for retirement is teeing up a reliability stress test.

Nationwide, the grid should scrape by if everything goes to plan—which, of course, it seldom does. FERC flagged the usual suspects as weak links: Texas, the Midwest, the Mid-Atlantic, New England, and the Southwest. Throw in a regional heat dome, a wind lull, or a solar slump, and the lights start to flicker.

“If such conditions occur,” FERC warns, “it may require operational mitigations to avoid facing reliability issues.” That’s regulator-speak for rolling blackouts and spiking power bills.

The numbers aren’t comforting. Western and Southeastern states face a 40–60% chance of above-normal temps, with the rest of the country not far behind. Heat waves crank up air conditioning use, wildfires chew through transmission lines, and droughts make hydropower less of a hero. Meanwhile, AI data centers keep springing up, drawing obscene amounts of power just to keep your chatbot chatty.

And while all this demand ramps up, the supply side is trimming fat—namely, retiring coal and gas plants faster than clean replacements can be built. Add in higher natural gas prices, and you’ve got the makings of another summer where the only thing rising faster than the heat index is your electric bill.

The grid might hold, according to FERC. But it’ll be holding on with white knuckles—and possibly a backup generator.

