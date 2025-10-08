FERC Votes to Sunset 53 Outdated & Unnecessary Regulations

October 7, 2025

Last week, FERC voted to sunset 53 outdated and unnecessary regulations to advance the Commission’s core mission of ensuring reliable, safe, secure, and economically efficient energy for consumers at a reasonable cost. The actions respond to President Trump’s Executive Order “Zero-Based Regulatory Budgeting to Unleash American Energy” issued in April 2025, which directs agencies to incorporate a sunset provision into their regulations governing energy production to stimulate innovation and deliver prosperity to everyday Americans. Bear in mind, this action comes from the current three FERC commissioners, which include two Democrats and one Republican.

“Today’s steps are a common-sense commitment to a fast and fair regulatory process,” FERC Chairman David Rosner (Democrat) said. “Periodically reviewing, updating, and streamlining the Commission’s regulations helps ensure that they continue to align with our statutory mandates and are focused on high-value activities that strengthen our nation’s energy system.” Rosner has been a delight in his current tenure (likely brief) as Chairman of FERC.

Hey, when was the last time you heard of *any* government agency voluntarily sunsetting regulations? Yeah, NEVER. Not until Donald J. Trump.

Specifically, FERC issued two orders last week:

(1) A Direct Final Rule establishing a conditional sunset date for 53 regulations that is one year after the effective date of this rule and providing an opportunity to comment on the costs and benefits of the regulations to be conditionally sunset prior to the sunset date.

(2) A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NOPR) to be used as a proceeding to consider significant adverse comments if any are filed in response to the Direct Final Rule.

The Direct Final Rule, which lists all 53 outdated and/or unnecessary regs that FERC is sunsetting: