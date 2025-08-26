Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

After Spain, the true cost of solar can no longer be hidden from the public.

“The essence of lying is in deception, not in words.” – John Ruskin

On April 28, an unexpected fault occurred at Iberdrola’s Núñez de Balboa photovoltaic (PV) plant in the province of Badajoz, Spain. The resulting surge in voltage spread across a grid that was ill-prepared to absorb it, triggering a cascade of failures and causing a nationwide blackout that extended to all of mainland Portugal. The vulnerability was amplified by the fact that PV accounted for about 60% of total generation just before the event, leaving the grid bereft of the stabilizing inertia and voltage control typically provided by the large spinning turbines of conventional power plants.

Although it was obvious in the hours after the catastrophe what likely transpired, Spanish authorities were quick to accuse those blaming renewable energy of spreading “disinformation.” Spain’s pro-renewables prime minister led the early pushback:

“In a press conference yesterday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called claims that renewable energy was to blame for the outage ‘lies,’ attacking those who linked the blackout to Spain’s use of wind and solar. ‘Those linking the blackout to the lack of nuclear power are either lying or demonstrating their ignorance,’ he said. Sánchez announced that the government has set up a commission to investigate the incident and will be examining the role of private energy companies.”

As the results of the investigation became undeniable, responsibility was pinned not on solar but on the grid operators who had failed to make the necessary investments to handle the rapid influx of green electricity.

Last week, an expansive article in Bloomberg Green—confessionally titled “The Fix For Solar Blackouts Is Already Here”—captured this sentiment. It lamented that the penetration of solar and wind has outpaced the buildout of stabilization technologies such as synchronous condensers and grid-forming inverters. In other words, the renewables worked as designed, but the infrastructure to integrate them safely at such high percentages of supply lagged far behind:

“The result is huge spending on new wind and solar capacity, but not enough on grids. The 27 members of the European Union and the UK invest on average $0.7 in grids for every dollar spent on renewables, according to BloombergNEF. Spain ranks the lowest, with only $0.3 spent for every dollar. Blackouts are causing political backlash against renewables that politicians cannot afford right now. ‘Here’s the problem: Investments in the right infrastructure are not keeping up,’ said António Guterres, head of the United Nations, in a July speech. ‘That ratio should be one to one.’”

Guterres did not realize the seriousness of his admission. The acknowledgment that each new solar plant requires a dollar-for-dollar match in grid investment means the capital needed to actually use solar electricity is at least double what proponents claim. This fact undercuts one of the most persistent myths in energy policy: that because sunshine is free, solar power must necessarily be the cheapest source of electricity.

In reality, while the marginal cost of sunlight is zero, the true system cost of integrating solar into a modern grid includes the heavy and ongoing capital expenditures needed for transmission, stabilization, and balancing services. Without those, the electricity produced cannot be delivered reliably, making it far less “cheap” than advocates claim.

To further prove the point, consider nuclear energy. Here too, the cost of fuel is negligible—uranium fuel rods amount to just a fraction of a penny per kilowatt hour. When done right, the building, operation, and maintenance of a nuclear power plant are certainly cost-competitive. But fuel costs are only one of many parameters that must be weighed when comparing generation sources, and they are often far from the most important.

