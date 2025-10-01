Ford CEO Warns U.S. EV Sales Could Halve After Federal Subsidies End

Jim Farley says the $7,500 tax credit cut and price of EVs could shrink market share from ~10% to just 5% next month.

by Michael Wayland

October 01, 2025, 10:39 AM

Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley said he expects demand for all-electric vehicles to be slashed in half next month following the end of federal tax incentives on Wednesday. [emphasis, links added]

Farley on Tuesday said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if sales of EVs fell from a market share of around 10% to 12% this month — which is expected to be a record — to 5% after the incentive program ends.

“I think it’s going to be a vibrant industry, but it’s going to be smaller, way smaller than we thought, especially with the policy change in the tailpipe emissions, plus the $7,500 consumer incentive going away,” he said during a Ford event about promoting skilled trades and workers in Detroit.

“We’re going to find out in a month. I wouldn’t be surprised that the EV sales in the U.S. go down to 5%.”

Farley said the industry learned that “partial electrification,” such as hybrids, is easier for customers to accept for the time being.

Farley said his Model E EV team is analyzing the demand for non-gas-powered vehicles each day.

The company currently offers a handful of all-electric vehicles (EVs), including the F-150 Lightning pickup, which can top $90,000, and the Mustang Mach-E crossover in the U.S.

The federal EV incentives of up to $7,500 are coming to an end as part of the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which stripped the old enticement but included some perks for buying a U.S.-assembled vehicle, regardless of it being an EV.

“Customers are not interested in the $75,000 electric vehicle. They find them interesting. They’re fast, they’re efficient, you don’t go to the gas station, but they’re expensive,” Farley said.

