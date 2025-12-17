Former Czech President Václav Klaus succeeds Prof. Guus Berkhout as President of Clintel

These have been extraordinary and exciting weeks for Clintel. Last Thursday, we organized an international press conference in Brussels with none other than Prof. Václav Klaus, the former President and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. This week, he was appointed as the new president of Clintel. He succeeds Guus Berkhout, the current president and co-founder of Clintel. Unfortunately, Guus was unable to attend, but he addressed us via a video message.

For seven years, Guus has worked hard to put Clintel on the map and make it successful. Without him and his sometimes somewhat bravura approach, Clintel would never have come this far.

I (Marcel Crok) remember well that at the end of 2018, my phone rang while I was traveling with my family on the train to Maastricht for the weekend. Guus Berkhout was on the line. I knew his name, of course, but we had never spoken. He asked if I wanted to talk to him about setting up a climate-realistic organization in the Netherlands. A week later, we sat down together and immediately discovered our shared love of tennis. We clicked right away and, in fact, we have hardly ever had any differences of opinion in all these years, even though we have very different personalities. Guus is certainly not leaving Clintel for good; he will remain involved, but no longer as president. Guus, thank you for everything you have done for Clintel!

Václav Klaus

We are particularly honoured that Prof. Václav Klaus has agreed to contribute his experience and prestige to Clintel. President Klaus has been a signatory of the Clintel World Climate Declaration for many years. Klaus, an economist who is still active in his own Václav Klaus Institute, became Minister of Finance after the fall of the Berlin Wall. He later became Prime Minister and then President of the Czech Republic for ten years (from 2003 to 2013). During all those years, he was virtually the only head of state who was critical of the climate agenda. In 2007, he wrote an opinion piece for the Financial Times in which he stated: It is not the climate, but our freedom that is in danger. How relevant is that at a time when censorship from the EU, Paris, London, and Berlin is advancing ever further?

Klaus immediately recognized that environmentalism would become communism or socialism in a new guise. His intuition was correct, and after extensively studying climate science (including talking to well-known climate sceptics such as Richard Lindzen and Ross McKitrick), he wrote the book Blue Planet in Green Shackles in 2007 (first in Czech, later translated into 18 languages). In other words, our new President knows the ins and outs and, of course, brings a wealth of experience (as a scientist, economist, politician, and statesman) to the table.

Clintel 2.0

With President Klaus at the helm, we will work on what Guus likes to call Clintel 2.0. In the first phase, we worked on building an international network based on the World Climate Declaration. We now have more than 2,000 signatories, including two Nobel Prize winners and President Klaus. We have carried out ambitious projects such as the analysis of the sixth IPCC report, which led to the book The Frozen Climate Views of the IPCC.

With the limited financial resources we had, we built an organization as best as we could, often thanks to the help of fantastic volunteers. We are proud that the number of Friends of Clintel has grown to more than 700. Clintel does not receive any funding from the government or companies and can therefore rightly say that it can follow its own course entirely.

Text will continue after the next photo....

Photo taken after the meeting and the press conference in Brussels.

Front row from left to right: Kees van Onselen (Clintel), Benoît Rittaud (France), Marcel Crok (Clintel director), President Václav Klaus, Seok Park (Clintel Korea), Jim O’Brien (Ireland), Jan-Erik Solheim (Norway), Blanca Parga Landa (Spain), Fritz Vahrenholt (Germany)

Back row from left to right: Wim Röst (Clintel chairman), Fivos Sargentis (Greece), László Szarka (Hungary), Henri Masson (Belgium), Jiří Kobza (Czech Republic), Milan

Šálek (Czech Republic), Ivo Strejček (Czech Republic), Evert Doornhof (Clintel), Ferdinand Meeus (Belgium)

Photo credit: Markus vdf Kamphuis©

Due to the appointment of President Klaus in Brussels, we have convened a group of Clintel ambassadors for strategic consultation for the first time. Although most of them are scientists, there was agreement that Clintel should focus primarily on the disastrous Net Zero policy. Countries around the world are backing away from climate policy, except in the EU. President Von der Leyen and European Commissioner Hoekstra seem determined to continue at all costs on a path that clearly does not work and is causing increasing damage to the economy and our prosperity.

This does not mean that we will ignore climate science from now on. Science remains our backbone and we will continue to publish frequently on our websites. After all, policymakers invoke ‘science’ to justify their plans. We will therefore continue to expose the weaknesses of climate science and the lack of urgency of the ‘climate problem’. However, in our external communications, climate policy and the energy transition will receive more attention.

Text will continue after the next photo....

Europe

In more and more countries, climate-realistic organizations are considering joining Clintel’s Climate Intelligence Group. Activities in the various countries are currently far too fragmented and their budgets are very small. Cooperation is necessary, and Clintel would like to play a leading role in this. For example, these organizations can obtain a copy of our website clintel.org and then translate it into their own language. Clintel recently subscribed to an international database for journalists (CisionOne). From there, we can send press releases worldwide, in all languages, to newspapers, magazines, radio, TV, websites, podcasts, etc. We are in great need of a press officer to further expand our contacts with the press. If you know anyone, please contact us at press@clintel.org.

In short, after initially being very active in the Netherlands, we are now spreading our wings and trying to make more of an impact in Europe and globally. Europe is the most important challenge because it is the last stronghold in the world where Net Zero is being pursued fanatically.

Here is the full press release on President Klaus’ appointment. The press conferenceitself can be viewed in its entirety on our YouTube channel. The written speeches by Klaus and Berkhout are available here as PDF files.

Marcel Crok, Director of Clintel

marcel.crok@clintel.org

office@clintel.org