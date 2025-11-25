The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
1h

YES. the fossil fuel demands will climb until we can clone those fossil fuels.

COP30 attendees ignored this fundamental truth that wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity and cannot support the supply chain of products demanded by the 8 billion living on this planet.

Hospitals and the entire medical industry, and the health and well-being of billions on this planet, will suffer from the transition to wind turbines and solar panels as those so-called renewables CANNOT support that supply chain of the thousands of products demanded by doctors and hospitals, i.e., the more than 6,000 products and transportation fuels that are made with petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil, coal, or natural gas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture