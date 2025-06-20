The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adrian Foley's avatar
Adrian Foley
30m

The condescension of the “developed countries” of the G7 is criminal and reminiscent of the French “let them eat cake” and the Roman “bread and circuses”

These people are repugnant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture