California Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to share their Energy Wisdom publicly.

Newsom remains oblivious to the fact that wind turbines and solar panels can ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products for the 8 billion on this planet. Continuous, dependable power remains essential for industrial society. Voters deserve to know how Newsom plans to secure reliable electricity under all conditions.

The global population has surged from 1 to over 8 billion in less than 200 years. This growth has been supported by the dramatic increase in the number of products and transportation fuels made from oil, and food production made possible by synthetic fertilizers, all of which did not exist before the 1800’s, just a few hundred years ago.

Newsom remains unaware that the demand by humanity continues for the more than 6,000 products that rely on petrochemicals every day, many of which are essential to health, safety, transportation mobility, agriculture, and national defense. Voters deserve to know Newsom’s plan for what the replacement will be for that black tar commonly referred to as crude oil, to maintain the supply chain of products demanded by our materialistic society.

While California Governor Newsom remains oblivious to all the above, he wants to run for President of the United States !

