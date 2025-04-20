Gavin Newsom’s Grid Impossible (With Eight Charts)

Gov. Gavin Newsom will run for the White House in 2028. But under his leadership, California’s energy prices have skyrocketed.

California Governor Gavin Newsom met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2023. According to a press release issued by Newsom’s office, the governor “made clear with Chinese leaders that we must take urgent action to transition away from fossil fuels.” Credit: California governor’s office .

Make no mistake, California Governor Gavin Newsom is running for the White Housein 2028. In February, he launched a podcast with the uncatchy name, “This is Gavin Newsom.” His first guest was conservative activist and commentator Charlie Kirk, the head of Turning Point USA. Newsom claims he wants to have “honest conversations” with people on both sides of the political aisle.

Whatever you think of Newsom, you have to admire his cheekiness. Recall that last December, the too-handsome-by-half politico convened the California legislature for a special session designed to “protect California values” during the second Trump term.

How are those California values working out?

People are leaving the Golden State in droves. According to U-Haul, California has come in last place for one-way traffic for five years in a row with more people moving out than moving in. Poverty in Newsom’s state — which already has the highest poverty rate in the country — is increasing. Here’s the key finding from a September report by the California Budget & Policy Center:

California’s poverty rate increased to 18.9% in 2023, up from 16.4% in 2022 and 11.0% in 2021, according to new Census data. The state’s poverty rate was particularly high among Black and Latinx Californians and California continued to have the highest poverty rate of the 50 states. California’s high poverty rate means that 7.3 million state residents lacked the resources to meet basic needs last year — more than the populations of California’s four largest cities: Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, and San Francisco.

Thanks to Newsom and California’s vast climate-obsessed bureaucracy, the state’s affordability crisis will get worse between now and 2028. California’s motor fuel prices are among the highest in the country. Gasoline in California now costs about $4.84 per gallon, 53% more than the US average. Those prices will soon be much higher. Last October, Phillips 66 announced it would shutter its 139,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Los Angeles by the end of 2025. The company announced the move shortly after Newsom signed a law aimed at preventing gasoline price increases.

On Wednesday, San Antonio-based Valero, which owns two refineries that produce 14% of the state’s gasoline, said it will permanently shutter its Benicia refinery by April 2026. That refinery handles 145,000 barrels of crude per day. In addition, the company may close its 91,000 barrel-per-day refinery near Los Angeles. This is not surprising. Last fall, Valero’s CEO, Lane Riggs, said, “California is increasing its regulatory pressure on the industry, so we’re really considering everything.” Last August, supermajor oil company Chevron (formerly Standard Oil of California) decamped from San Ramon for Houston due to California’s policies that, as CEO Mike Wirth said, “raise costs, that hurt consumers, [and] that discourage investment.”

Whether it is gasoline or electricity, Californians — and in particular, low-income Californians — are getting mauled by Newsom’s energy policies. Under state law, California must get 60% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and its grid must be 100% carbon-free by 2045. Last month, Pacific Gas and Electric, the state’s biggest utility, asked the California Public Utility Commission for another rate increase. Rate increases are business as usual at PG&E. Last year alone, the CPUC approved six rate increases for the giant utility.

These price hikes are only an aperitif for California consumers who now pay the second-highest residential electricity prices in the US. Only Hawaiians pay more.

More price hikes are coming. A recent CPUC report expects the state’s electricity rates to soar over the next few years, and those increases will inflict yet more regressive energy policies on California’s poorest residents.

Here’s a deep dive into Gavin Newsom’s grid impossible, with eight charts.

Let’s start with a look back to 2008. That’s when Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed an executive order requiring utilities to get one-third of their power they sell from renewable resources by 2020.

The muscle-man-turned-movie-star-turned politician declared the new measure will “be the most aggressive target in the nation.” Writing about the mandate, a reporter for McClatchy newspapers predicted the increased reliance on renewables “could hike future rates... because of higher production costs and the need to upgrade transmission facilities.”

That would prove to be a highly accurate prediction.

As seen above, in 2008, wind and solar provided about 3% of the state’s electricity production. By 2023, that figure had increased to nearly 26%.

The surge in renewable energy use has coincided with huge cost increases. As seen above, since 2008, California’s residential electricity prices have increased by 18.1 cents per kilowatt-hour. That increase is, by far, the biggest price increase in the US in absolute terms over that period. For comparison, the average price of US residential electricity in 2024 was 16.5 cents per kWh. Thus, just the increase in California’s residential electricity price is larger than the average residential electricity price in the US.

Since 2008, the state has also seen the biggest price increases in percentage terms. The chart above shows the change in the all-sector price of electricity. California’s 116% price increase is three times the average increase in the US.

Electricity use, always, everywhere, reflects the economic health of a society. Electricity use increases with economic growth and as growth slows, so does electricity use. The chart above shows that California’s electricity use has declined more than any other state since 2008.

The latest residential cost figures can be seen above. In 2024, according to the EIA, except for Hawaii, California residential consumers now pay the highest prices — 31.9 cents per kWh — in the US. And that may understate the actual costs. Ratepayers who rely on San Diego Gas & Electric are paying as much as 68 cents per kWh during peak hours. Last month, Rob Nikolewski, a savvy reporter at the San Diego Union-Tribune,reported that nearly 175,000 SDG&E customers were four months or more behind on their utility bills. As he noted, these arrearages indicate that “families do not have the financial means to cover their utility costs.”

Last July, the California Public Utility Commission issued a report on the state’s soaring electricity costs. It didn’t consider the costs imposed by alt-energy mandates. Instead, it blamed increased costs on wildfire mitigation and net energy metering, which allows customers with solar panels on their homes to shift significant costs onto customers without solar. As seen in the chart above, which comes from that report, more cost increases are looming. The report explains:

Average annual electric rate increases are forecasted to be 10.8% for PG&E, 6.8% for SCE, and 5.6% for SDG&E, compared to an assumed inflation rate of 2.6%. By 2027, residential average rates are forecast to be approximately 80% higher than they would have been if rates for PG&E and SDG&E had grown at the rate of inflation since 2013, and 50% higher for SCE.

That last line is shocking. Within two years, millions of California residents will be paying electricity prices that have risen 80% faster than the rate of inflation since 2013.

It’s easy to understand why rates will continue soaring. Last year, Siva Gunda, who sits on the California Energy Commission, told CalMatters that the state may need to double its electricity generation capacity by 2045 to meet the 100% zero-emission electricity mandate. This would require California to build about 7,000 megawatts of new generation capacity every year. In addition, according to one estimate, the state will have to triple the high-voltage transmission capacity within its borders by 2050.

Here’s a bet: That won’t happen. It won’t happen because it can’t happen.

Yes Energy tracks the growth of distribution and transmission projects across the US. Between 2008 and 2023, California built only a handful of transmission projects, totaling about 3,200 miles of new high-voltage (230 kV and above) lines. That works out to about 200 miles per year. It added that capacity at a cost of $11.2 billion or about $3.5 million per mile.

In 2022, the California Independent System Operator released a plan to upgrade the state's transmission grid at a cost of $30.5 billion. However, it said it could not predict when new projects might be built and that “for a number of these additions, lead times of eight to 10 years are reasonable or even optimistic.”

In 2024, CAISO released an updated cost estimate for its transmission development plan. In just two years, the agency increased its cost estimate to as much as $63.2 billion!

On Thursday night, I spoke to an electrical engineer who has worked in California’s electricity sector for many years and is an expert in the state’s grid planning and construction efforts. “That $63 billion figure is too low,” he declared. “It’s actually going to be close to $100 billion — if they can build it.”

The engineer went on, saying that as California adds more batteries, solar, and wind capacity, all of those costs will be “transferred to ratepayers, and rates will increase. The more renewables and transmission we build, the higher the prices.” By 2028, he predicted that in some parts of California, we will “be seeing peak electric rates of $1 per kWh. This really will be a hockey stick of increasing costs.” The engineer continued, saying “Everyone saw this coming, but no one wanted to talk about how much all this was going to cost.”

I’ll end with a few predictions.

Newsom is term-limited so he cannot run for governor again. He will continue pushing his podcast and media appearances and launch his presidential bid shortly after the 2026 midterm elections. When Newsom starts his campaign, his Democratic rivals, the GOP, and the media will focus on California’s homelessness, poverty, and housing shortages. Some of the sharpest focus will be on the exorbitant prices that Californians are paying for gasoline and electricity.

Newsom will run to be the Democratic Party’s next nominee for president. But the radical — and radically regressive — energy policies he supported in California will doom his candidacy.