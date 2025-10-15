German Energy Expert Warns of Germany’s Energy Supply Madness…Energy Security on the Line

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 11. October 2025

German online Klimanachrichten (Climate News) presents the latest article by energy expert Prof. Fritz Vahrenholt. Germany is in the grips of an energy madness.

Image generated by Grok AI

Headed for crisis

Vahrenholt warnsthat German energy policy is inexorably heading towards a supply crisis that is foreseeable as early as 2030. With every coal or nuclear power plant shut down, supply security is crumbling as the Federal Government stubbornly adheres to the unrestrained expansion of volatile renewable energies without ensuring sufficient backup capacity.

Even the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) under Klaus Müller warns in its security of supply report: By 2035, up to 35,500 MW of additional controllable capacity will be needed – equivalent to about 70 gas power plants. As early as 2030, a deficit of up to 21,000 MW is expected. This gap will inevitably lead to massive power supply bottlenecks during periods of Dunkelflaute (low wind and no solar radiation).

Global reality versus German planning

The central problem: These gas power plants can never be built within the next five years. The three largest gas turbine manufacturers (Siemens Energy, GE Vernova, Mitsubishi) are already fully booked until 2030, driven by the massive need for data centers in the USA (50 new gas power plants) and the hunger for energy in developing countries (e.g., 22 power plants in Vietnam).

Germany would have to secure the turbines at extremely high prices, essentially diverting them from developing nations, which would then resort to coal. Gas turbine prices have already tripled. Nothing would be gained for the climate – only German costs would be astronomically high.

The destruction of German industry

To cover up the misery, the BNetzA is planning a direct attack on energy-intensive German industry. Under the AgNES project, the so-called “Bandlastrabatt“ (base-load tariff discount) for the 560 companies in the basic materials industry (chemicals, metals, glass), which operate 24/7, is to be abolished. The justification: Industry must become the scapegoat for the failed energy policy and “flexibilize“ its production according to the wind and weather.

This is simply impossible for continuous processes like copper or glass production. The cancellation of the €1.42 billion discount is of existential importance for the basic materials industry.

The shocking cost forecast

The consequences of this misguided path will be borne not only by industry but also by consumers. Calculations predict massive increases in grid costs:

Industry : Up to an additional 7 euro cents/kWh.

Private households: Up to 20 euro cents/kWh additionally, which corresponds to a power price increase of over 50%.

The planned special levy on electricity (up to 2 euro cents/kWh) to finance the gas power plants is another disadvantage in global competition and an additional burden for citizens.

Conclusion: sacrifice on the green altar

German energy policy, driven by the “green paladins” in the federal agencies, is steering German industry towards collapse and private households towards a cost explosion. Those who produce in Germany are already being called “insane” on the capital market.