Global pipeline construction set to surge, with 549 new oil and gas lines projected between 2025 and 2030

by Warren

December 8, 2025

Credits: Getty Images on Unsplash

With the year coming to a climactic end in only a few short weeks, a new report has outlined the projected growth of the global pipeline sector across a wide variety of energy resources over the coming 5 years. This time of the year comes with the annual reports from market analysts that pave the way forward for the energy sector. The international gas and LNG market is heavily dependent on the substantial pipelines required to move the essential energy resource around the globe, and things are looking good for the next five years as multiple pipeline projects move ahead at full steam.

Growth is the name of the game for the international energy market

The international energy market is projected to grow substantially over the coming few years as several of the largest energy companies in the world are all aiming for the same projected growth targets for the coming years. Notably, expectations for the market to continue to grow at an exponential rate from 2026 onwards.

The report comes as global calls to diversify energy resources intensify, with the expectation being that huge energy markets will integrate more and more renewable energy projects in the near future. Decarbonizing the global energy market is a top priority and the responsibility of all, and the best way to reach our collective emission targets would be to continue the decarbonization of the global energy sector.

A new report paves the way forward for the global gas and oil markets

A new report entitled New Build Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook Report 2025-2030 has stated the astonishing projected growth for the international pipeline assets that litter the global energy market. Without these essential reports giving a glimpse of the potential and new possibilities for growth in the next five years, investors would struggle to make informed decisions.

The new report paints a pretty picture for the projected growth of the market

The New Build Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Projects Outlook Report 2025-2030 has painted an impressive picture for the projected growth of the pipeline industry across the entire energy biosphere. The report states that across the world, 549 projects are set to reach crucial stages of pipeline development in the near future.

The planned developments of pipeline infrastructure cover the following sectors:

402 Gas Pipelines, essential for the efficient transportation of the vital energy resource.

73 Oil Pipelines for the global oil industry.

53 Product Pipelines covering a wide range of new and exciting energy products.

21 NGL Pipelines to transport Natural Gas Liquids around the international energy market.

The growth of the pipeline infrastructure across several energy markets points to the important role that the conventional energy market will continue to play over the coming years, as energy demand is set to continue to grow as the population increases. Even the US gas market has seen tremendous growth, with several new pipelines in the development phase, such as the Western Gateway Pipeline.

The report covers all the relevant factors for investors to consider

The new report covers nearly every key aspect of pipeline developments across the international market, such as projected pipeline construction costs, new pipelines being planned across the market, and the relevant progress of existing pipelines, as well as several other key aspects associated with the growth of the sector over the next five years. The main gas producer in the world, the United States, has been a major contributor to the projected growth of the pipeline sector, with several pipeline expansions in the Permian basin setting the stage for the US to continue to dominate the global gas market for many years to come.