Walter Russell-Mead writes in the WSJ, global progress toward what the Biden admin hailed as a energy transition to a net-zero future has been largely derailed and developments in the Western Hemisphere are increasingly shaping global energy markets.

The result won’t be exactly what Trump expected—the new oil and gas is likely to come from Canada, Guyana, Argentina and Brazil, not the US. Nevertheless, the geopolitics of energy are shifting in DC’s direction even as fossil fuels appear poised to play a larger role than climate campaigners hoped.

In Argentina, President Milei’s gov’t is accelerating the development of shale reserves some compare favorably with the Permian Basin. Argentina has the potential to outproduce some members of OPEC, and investments in the pipelines and processing facilities necessary to transform the country into a major exporter are proceeding rapidly.

In Guyana, offshore rigs are beginning to produce large quantities of oil—with exports up 54% in 2024 to almost 600,000 Bpd—and are expected to nearly triple by 2030 when capacity is expected to reach about 1.7 MMBpd. The new oil wealth has made Guyana’s economy one of the fastest growing in the world.

Even Brazil’s socialist President da Silva is doing everything he can to promote fossil fuels. State-owned oil company Petrobras is projected to increase production by a third, reaching a billion barrels a year by 2030. The goal is to make Brazil the world’s fourth-largest oil producer.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Liberals are holding their noses and embracing fossil-fuel production. Canada is already among the world’s top five producers of both oil and gas—but this isn’t enough for Prime Minister Carney. Canada is producing less oil and gas than it could and is more reliant on exporting fossil fuels to the US than it wants.

All this is happening without Latin America’s traditional fossil-fuel behemoths. Oil and gas production in Venezuela and Mexico is inhibited by nationalist instincts and corruption. If either country ever comes to its senses, hemispheric production would rise even further.

The Western Hemisphere is moving into a new era of fossil-fuel production. Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and the US are all raising their games, and newcomers like Suriname will further boost hemispheric production. Energy abundance is headed our way.

The surge will reduce the power of OPEC, shield world energy markets from turmoil in the Middle East and delay any global transition away from fossil fuels. It will also create headaches for Putin and strengthen the underpinnings of US security in an ever-changing world.

Our Take: Anti-fossil fuel interests already faced poor odds in persuading Latin American nations to prioritize renewables over hydrocarbons. With the region now positioned to produce, utilize and export more of their own oil and gas—and raise their standards of living in the process—the task looks even more daunting.

