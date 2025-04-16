Bjorn Lomborg: Global warming policies hurt the poor

Raising energy prices and banning fossil fuels deprives the world's poor of the development tools rich countries used to become rich

Author of the article:

By Bjorn Lomborg, Special to Financial Post

Published Apr 15, 2025

Join the conversation

Electricity pylons carry high voltage power lines from the Hendrina power station, operated by Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., in Middelburg, South Africa. PHOTO BY WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG FILES

Article content

We are often told by climate campaigners that climate change is especially pernicious because over coming decades it will disproportionately harm the poorest people, both in Canada and the world. But they miss that climate policies are directly hurting the poor right now.

Article content

Up Next - Canada's mayors urge parties to make climate change an election issue

Article content

More energy leads to better, healthier, longer lives. Less energy means fewer opportunities. Climate policies demand we pay more for less reliable energy. The impact is greater if you’re poorer: the wealthy might grumble about higher costs but can generally absorb them; the poor are forced to cut back.

Just look at the United Kingdom where for two decades successive governments have introduced world-leading climate policies and net-zero promises: its inflation-adjusted electricity price, weighted across households and industry, tripled from 2003 to 2023, mostly because of climate policies. The total, annual U.K. electricity bill is now $C160 billion, which is $C105 billion more than it would be if in real terms prices had stayed unchanged.

Over that time, the richest one per cent of Britons managed to absorb the costs and even increase their consumption. But the poorest fifth of U.K. households saw their electricity consumption decline by a third, which is massive.

Article content

The effects of climate policies mean electricity has become less affordable in the U.K. The average Briton now consumes just over 10 kWh per day — a low point in consumption not seen since the 1960s. Individual electricity consumption is rising steadily around the world but the energy available to the average Briton is falling sharply.

Article content

Climate policies hurt the poor even in energy-abundant countries like Canada and the United States. Poor people in well-off countries use much more of their limited budgets paying for electricity and heating. In the U.S., the share of their income that low-income consumers spend on electricity is three times higher than for high-income consumers. It’s easy to understand why the elites have no problem supporting electricity or gas price hikes — they can easily afford them.

Article content

As I mentioned in the second article in this series, on deaths from heat and cold, high energy prices literally kill people — especially poor people. Cold homes are a leading cause of deaths in winter because of their influence on strokes, heart attacks, and respiratory diseases. Researchers looked at the natural experiment that happened in the United States around 2010, when fracking delivered a dramatic reduction in the cost of natural gas. The massive increase in the availability of natural gas drove down the price of heating. The scientists concluded that every single winter, lower energy prices from fracking save about 12,500 Americans from dying. Flipping that over, a hike in energy prices would kill an additional 12,500 people each year, all else equal.

As bleak as things are for poor people in rich countries, virtue-signaling climate policy has even farther-reaching impacts on the developing world, where people desperately need more access to the cheap and plentiful energy that enabled rich nations to develop. In the poor half of the world, more than two billion people have to cook and keep warm with polluting fuels such as dung and wood. This means their indoor air is so polluted it is equivalent to smoking two packs of cigarettes a day — causing 3.2 million deaths each year.

Article content

Article content

South of the Sahara but north of South Africa, 1.2 billion people live with almost no fossil fuel energy (not just electricity). Per person, as the graphic shows, the entire economy uses fossil fuel energy equivalent to just 3.6 kWh each day. This hampers industrialization, growth and opportunity. (Case in point: The rich world has 650 tractors per 50 square kilometres while poor Africa has just one.)

Article content

In contrast, Canada still gets more than three-quarters of its energy from fossil fuels, equivalent to 180 kWh of fossil fuel energy for every person every day. But despite that, Canada and other rich countries restrict bilateral and multilateral aid so as to refuse to fund any increase in fossil fuel energy for poor Africans.

How is it fair that Canadians can keep using 50 times more fossil fuel every day than poor Africans but Africans shouldn’t be allowed even the tiniest increase. Instead rich countries naively and hypocritically suggest that the poor should leapfrog directly to solar and wind, whose intermittency produces unreliability the rich world doesn’t accept for itself.

Article content

More and more development and aid money is being diverted to climate change, although that is not what the world’s poor want. A large 2021 survey of leaders in low- and middle-income countries shows education, employment, peace and health are at the top of their development priorities, with climate coming 12th out of 16 issues.

Article content

The blinkered pursuit of climate goals blinds politicians in rich countries like Canada to the impact on the poor, both here and in developing nations. Climate policies that cause higher energy costs and push people toward unreliable energy sources disproportionately burden those least able to bear them.

Article content

Bjorn Lomborg is a visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. This is the eighth of 10 articles running here Tuesdays, based on a forthcoming series to be published by the Fraser Institute.

Article content

Bookmark our website and support our journalism: Don’t miss the business news you need to know — add financialpost.com to your bookmarks and sign up for our newsletters here.

BOTTOMLINE: “Climate policies that cause higher energy costs and push people toward unreliable energy sources disproportionately burden those least able to bear them.”