GM Dumps EV Plan, Pours $888M Into V8 Engines After Biden Mandates Scrapped

The automaker is shifting focus from EVs to gas-powered trucks and SUVs with its biggest engine investment ever.

by Audrey Streb

May 28, 2025, 2:11 PM

A General Motors (GM) plant in New York previously intended to build electric vehicle (EV) parts is pivoting to manufacture new V8 engines as the GOP dismantles the Biden administration’s de facto EV mandate, according to Reuters. [emphasis, links added]

GM is investing $888 million into its Tonawanda Propulsion plant to support its new generation of V8 internal combustion engines that will be used in trucks and SUVs, a shift from its EV investment plans for the facility announced as the Biden administration worked to gradually phase out gas-powered cars, the company announced on Tuesday.

The Senate blew up a key plank of the Democrats’ EV agenda when it repealed waivers enabling California’s de facto national EV mandate on May 22, and the Trump administration is also moving to roll back Biden-era regulations and subsidies designed to push EVs on American consumers.

“Our significant investments in GM’s Tonawanda Propulsion plant show our commitment to strengthening American manufacturing and supporting jobs in the U.S.,” said Mary Barra, Chair and CEO.

“GM’s Buffalo plant has been in operation for 87 years and is continuing to innovate the engines we build there to make them more fuel efficient and higher performing, which will help us deliver world-class trucks and SUVs to our customers for years to come.”

“[The investment] marks the largest single investment the company has ever made in an engine plant and makes Tonawanda the second GM propulsion plant to produce this new generation of engines,” GM’s statement added.

GM announced a commitment to invest $300 million to manufacture EV drive units at the facility in November 2023, though production has not started there to date, according to Reuters.

Barra previously stated in December 2023 that the company aims to exclusively sell electric light-duty vehicles by 2035 in line with state and federal policies, though she also noted that GM will “be responsive to where the customer is,” Reuters reported at the time.

GM lobbied the Senate to repeal the federal waivers enabling California’s Advanced Clean Cars II vehicle emissions rules, according to Reuters.

Beyond the Senate’s recent efforts to attack the EV agenda, the Trump Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Transportation have each moved to end Biden-era regulations that would effectively require automakers to produce an increasing share of electric vehicles over time.

Read rest at Daily Caller