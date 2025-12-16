The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

User's avatar
Adrian Foley's avatar
Adrian Foley
3h

When will Californians pull their heads out? They frogs in the warmish water about to boil,

Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2h

Governor Newsom has “successfully” driven in-state crude oil production into a terminal status, with the State increasing its imports of crude oil from 5% before the oil embargo 50 years ago, to 70% today. And now, his constant over regulations on the refineries that process raw crude oil, are making their business decisions, i.e., leaving the State for friendlier locations.

The perspective of the California Energy Infrastructure Future is very bleak with the elected leaders unable to verbalize to the voters their plan for what the replacement will be for that black tar commonly referred to as crude oil, to maintain the supply chain of products demanded by our materialistic society.

California policymakers seem to be unaware that China is savoring the future with their many refineries coming online by 2030 to meet the supply chain of products and transportation fuel DEMANDS of California. California’s Net Zero activities are leading the State to be a national security risk for all those living in America.

