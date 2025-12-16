Home>Articles>GOLDEN STATE EXODUS: Valero Burns $1B Just To Get Out Of California

GOLDEN STATE EXODUS: Valero Burns $1B Just to Get Out of California

By TheNevadaGlobeStaff, December 15, 2025 12:00 pm

California just lost another giant, and this one came with a billion-dollar receipt.

Valero Energy is reportedly taking a staggering $1 billion loss to shut down and exit California by April 2026 rather than comply with the ever-expanding mandates pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom and his regulatory agencies. Let that sink in. One of the largest energy companies in the country looked at Sacramento’s rules, did the math, and decided it was cheaper to walk away than play along.

This is not a market failure. It is a policy failure.

Valero’s decision is a brutal indictment of California’s hostile business climate, particularly its war on reliable energy. Refiners have been squeezed by low-carbon fuel standards, cap-and-trade costs, and a regulatory environment so unpredictable that long-term investment has become nearly impossible. Newsom can spin press releases all he wants, but when a company willingly eats a billion dollars to leave, the message is crystal clear: California is ungovernable for serious industry.

And Californians will pay the price. Fewer refineries mean tighter fuel supply, higher gas prices, and more dependence on imports. Sacramento politicians will blame “greed” or “Big Oil,” but the reality is simpler and far more inconvenient. You cannot regulate your way to prosperity, and you certainly cannot punish producers without consequences.

Valero is hardly alone. Over the past several years, California has watched a steady parade of companies pack up and leave. Chevron announced it was moving its headquarters to Texas. Tesla relocated its headquarters to Austin. Oracle, Hewlett-Packard, and Charles Schwab all followed the same path. Each exit comes with lost jobs, lost tax revenue, and lost opportunity.

Meanwhile, Nevada keeps winning.

As California drives businesses out with red tape and mandates, Nevada has positioned itself as a refuge for companies looking for sanity, stability, and respect for free enterprise. Lower taxes, a lighter regulatory touch, and a government that actually wants employers have made Nevada a natural landing spot. From logistics and manufacturing to tech and energy services, companies fleeing California are finding that Nevada offers what Sacramento no longer can: certainty.

This contrast could not be sharper. California’s leadership believes it can bully industry into submission. Nevada understands that prosperity comes from partnership, not punishment. One state lectures, mandates, and micromanages. The other welcomes investment and growth.

Valero’s billion-dollar exit should be a five-alarm fire for California Democrats, but don’t expect a course correction. Newsom and his allies remain committed to doubling down, even as refineries close, prices climb, and jobs vanish. Ideology comes first. Reality comes later.

For Nevada, the lesson is equally clear. The Silver State should keep doing exactly what it is doing. As long as California keeps pushing companies out, Nevada should keep rolling out the welcome mat. Valero’s departure is not just a loss for California. It is another reminder that bad policy doesn’t stay theoretical. Eventually, it sends the bill, and this time, it’s a billion dollars.