In that famous folk tale of animal abuse commonly known as “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”, the animal abuser likes her chair, porridge, and bed just right because she’s a brat. Carbon-based life likes its planets the same way, if astrophysicists are to be believed. One part of the carbon-based life form known as humankind is particularly fond of things being just right, after being spoiled consistently for years, and that part is the transition crowd. It is therefore with a heavy heart that I must report things for that crowd have lately been going even less right than usual.

That’s a bold statement, however one looks at it, and yet it happens to be true, simply because processes that were set in motion years before now near their only logical conclusion. Take negative electricity prices, for instance. They started to become a headache for Europe last year and this year the headache is about to become a full-blown migraine, aura and all. The reason? Europe kept funding more of the same wind and solar that took electricity prices below zero in the first place, apparently expecting those negative prices to take care of themselves somehow.

The first warning came, surprisingly, from the UK, where the new electricity market regulator said that this summer may see a significant imbalance between supply and demand for electricity because of solar. Bloomberg, by the way, chose a highly fascinating way to relate the story, saying that “The UK’s electricity grid operator is warning that power demand could reach record low levels this summer when solar generation overwhelms the grid.”

A year ago, this would have been adorable. Now, it’s starting to seriously grate but more on the language of panic in another post. Today, let’s focus on the actual threat, namely, too much non-dispatchable electricity during a period of naturally low demand.

The good news is that at least the transition champions are admitting openly that solar and wind are non-dispatchable and this might be a problem. The bad news is that they have no intention whatsoever to limit their growth. The “problem will solve itself” vibe is strong with those champions while they busy themselves with multiplying the causes of the problem in the first place. It’s kind of fun to watch. Not so fun for normal power generators that are going to find themselves in much trouble as well this year.

“One of the great engineering challenges of decarbonisation is managing our system when there is lower demand coinciding with higher levels of generation from renewable sources,” the person in charge of resilience and emergency management at NESO said. Indeed, it is. And yet NESO, like Bloomberg, is blaming the challenge on… demand. I think. I’m not sure because, well, this is why:

“Operating the system at low demand is one of the most complex challenges we face – and this complexity is increasing as the nature of low demand periods evolves. The growth of renewable generation connected to the distribution networks is increasing the variability of minimum demand, broadening the range of weather patterns that result in low demand, and extending the duration of low demand events.”

I made a valiant effort to understand what the evolution of “low demand periods” may entail but failed. Ditto, the “broadening the range of weather patterns that result in low demand”, although I had a momentary suspicion they were talking about wind and solar affecting the weather, which would be a preposterous suggestion, of course. I guess they just meant that summer is hot. In any case, saying that wind and solar affect the variability of demand, instead of supply is quite rich, even for the climate bunch. It is also cynically true — changes in supply do cause changes in demand.

While NESO ponders how to balance the increasingly variable grid during the summer months, across the Channel, French nuclear power plant operators are bracing for a really hot summer, cost-wise, because of surging solar.

Per Bloomberg: “Solar is set to flood the region’s grid and send power prices plunging in the coming months, forcing atomic plants to dial back. France, which has the continent’s largest fleet, cut output at some reactors in recent days, adding to a debate about whether renewables generation needs to be curbed to safeguard the viability of other critical energy sources.”

A sane person would be forgiven for being puzzled by the existence of a debate on the topic, which is akin to the idea of having a debate about whether there should be speed limits in populated areas. Yet a debate there is, even with warnings that Europe in general, and nuclear-heavy France specifically, are going to see a lot more hours of negative electricity prices because of solar in the coming months.

Just how much of a problem this is for nuclear operators was summed up by an EDF official who said, “A power variation is not a trivial event. The unpredictability and short notice of these strong modulations disrupt the planning of activities, scheduled maintenance and periodic tests.” Not only do these variations disrupt things like planning and maintenance, however. They are causing physical damage as a result of this disruption, not to mention the financial damage that is bound to constrain spending on important stuff, such as, you know, fixing the damage.

And what do the politicians have to say? Literally nothing of substance. From the French transition horse’s mouth via Bloomberg: ““Significant development must be carried out in the field of flexibility of production and demand,” Sophie Mourlon, head of energy and climate at France’s Environment Ministry, said this month. “If needed, we can adjust the support for renewable energies and for some flexibilities.””

Essentially, what this amounts to is the suggestion that operators of nuclear power plants may qualify for state support in order to remain functional and able to afford maintaining their power plants, whose functional state is being jeopardised by solar installations that are also — heavily — supported by the state and that the nuclear power plants must back up. Once again, transition happy Europe is paying for both the disease and the cure. Literally.

“The French government is trying to combat the development by curbing subsidies for new rooftop photovoltaic projects and widening incentives for solar and wind farms to stop producing when prices turn negative.” The French government is not alone in this. Every government in Europe is doing the very same thing or planning to do the very same thing because peer pressure is a thing. And they see absolutely nothing wrong with paying generators to both produce and not produce.

The punchline? Europe’s emissions are rising. Electricity prices are going to keep rising, too, what with all that “support” and all the LNG the EU is committing to import from the U.S. There’s a certain poetic aspect about this total energy catastrophe called Europe. Smacks of something Baudelaire may write. Or that cheerful fellow from Wales, Dylan Thomas.

