The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael van der Riet's avatar
Michael van der Riet
8h

Very witty, which I suppose is the only mentally healthy way to respond to the ongoing tragedy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture