Good Laugh For Today: New York State Says It Will Build A New Nuclear Power Plant

From THE MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

In case you missed it, here is New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s breathless announcement from yesterday: “Governor Hochul Directs New York Power Authority to Develop a Zero-Emission Advanced Nuclear Energy Technology Power Plant.” And here is Hochul’s picture of herself making the announcement:

Does something here seem like it doesn’t quite fit? Yes, it was just four years ago, in April 2021, that New York completed the forced closure of the two perfectly functional Indian Point nuclear plants, with combined generating capacity of about 2 GW, for no other reason than relentless opposition from environmentalists and NIMBYs. And yet now the Governor is saying that the plan is to start over and build a new nuclear plant at some unspecified place.

Before getting to a few of the problems, let’s start with some of the excited language from the Governor’s press release:

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to develop and construct a zero-emission advanced nuclear power plant in Upstate New York to support a reliable and affordable electric grid, while providing the necessary zero-emission electricity to achieve a clean energy economy. . . . “As New York State electrifies its economy, deactivates aging fossil fuel power generation and continues to attract large manufacturers that create good-paying jobs, we must embrace an energy policy of abundance that centers on energy independence and supply chain security to ensure New York controls its energy future,” Governor Hochul said. . . .

NYPA, in coordination with the Department of Public Service (DPS), will seek to develop at least one new nuclear energy facility with a combined capacity of no less than one gigawatt of electricity, either alone or in partnership with private entities, to support the state’s electric grid and the people and businesses that rely on it. NYPA will immediately begin evaluation of technologies, business models, and locations for this first nuclear power plant and will secure the key partnerships needed for the project. This process will include site and technology feasibility assessments as well as consideration of financing options, in coordination with the forthcoming studies included in the master plan. . . .

Now who wouldn’t want “a reliable and affordable electric grid” that provides “the necessary zero-emission electricity to achieve a clean energy economy”? Not meaning to be the grinch here, but let me lay out a few of the problems that I have with the approach to energy policy for New York as described by our Governor:

Are we really talking about just one new nuclear plant with just one GW of generation capacity? That is barely a drop in the bucket compared to the immediate need, and doesn’t even meaningfully address the problem of keeping the grid operating as we pursue a statutorily-mandated transition to mostly wind and solar generation. The State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of 2019 (CLCPA) demands closure of at least 20 GW of dispatchable power plants running on natural gas; and the State’s Independent System Operator, NYISO, has stated that the State needs at least 20 GW of what they call “dispatchable emissions-free resources” (DEFR) to replace the natural gas generation. Nuclear is the only plausible DEFR. So why we are going to build only one GW of new nuclear capacity? Wouldn’t you think the Governor would at least mention the rather large disparity between the identified need and her plan?

The Governor’s announcement doesn’t say anything about the timeline, beyond making it clear that this project hasn’t even gotten to the most preliminary of preliminary steps. (“NYPA will immediately begin evaluation of technologies, business models, and locations for this first nuclear power plant. . . .”). We don’t even know the “technology” or the “business model” yet, let alone the location. The most recent nuclear plant to begin operation in the United States — Vogtle Units 3 and 4 in Georgia — took 15 years from start of construction in 2009 until commencement of operation in 2024. Fifteen years from now is 2040, by which year the CLCPA mandates that New York produce all its electricity from “zero-emissions” sources. But before Governor Hochul’s unicorn power plant can begin construction, we must have not just selection of technology, business model, and location, but also such things as preparation and completion of an EIS, permitting, design, awarding of a contract, financing, and, don’t let me forget, defeat of a few dozen litigations attempting to block the project. We will be very, very lucky if this plant is ready to operate by 2045. 2050 would be more likely — if it ever operates at all.

Shouldn’t there be at least some mention by the Gov that the CLCPA plan for a “zero emissions” electricity grid by 2040 has become completely unachievable — indeed, ridiculous? 20+ GW of reliable natural gas generation will go away by the mid-2030s, to be replaced by — what? One 1 GW nuclear plant, to maybe become available some time post-2045? That’s a complete joke. How about Hochul’s other plan for 6 GW/24 GWh of “grid-scale” battery storage? Per calculations at this post from March 2024, New York would need at least 720 hours of average usage, which is 12,240 GWh of energy storage, to reliably back up a grid predominantly powered by wind and sun; the 24 GWh in our Gov’s plan would be about 0.2% of that requirement. Another complete joke. Is there a third proposal? Not that I can find.

So what is Governor Hochul even thinking when she puts out a proposal for a single new nuclear power plant, describing it as supporting a future “reliable and affordable electric grid,” when she knows that her proposal represents at best 5% of what is needed and at least 5 to 10 years too late? What this proposal clearly is not is a serious plan to move toward a “zero-emissions” grid by the statutory mandate of 2040. Being charitable toward our Governor, perhaps the idea here is to lay down a marker, so that when her 1 GW nuclear plant proposal gets killed by some combination of environmental activism and bureaucratic stumbling, she will be able to say that she tried to put forth a solution but got blocked. The alternative hypothesis — that Governor Hochul actually thinks her 1 GW nuclear plant proposal is a relevant solution to the problem at hand — would imply that the Gov operates at essentially a kindergarten level of incompetence.

I’ll let you pick which of these two alternatives is more likely. Meanwhile, let this be your good laugh for today.

