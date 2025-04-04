GOP-Led Congress Deals Fatal Blow To Biden’s War On Refrigerators

HAILEY GOMEZ

Thu, April 3, 2025 at 10:08 PM CDT

“Walk-in coolers and freezers are essential for pharmacies, convenience stores, food processing facilities, food banks, restaurants, and many other establishments nationwide,” Bice said after her legislation passed the House. “We must continue to push back against federal overreach, and I appreciate the support of my colleagues on this critical measure.”

DOE officials said they wanted to impose newer energy conservation standards. The Washington, D.C.-based Competitive Enterprise Institute said in a statement, however, that these regulations “would have harmed many small businesses and raised food costs on consumers.”

House Republicans last week paved the way to overturn a Biden-era Department of Energy (DOE) rule regulating walk-in coolers and freezers, and on Thursday the Senate also voted to end the regulation.

In December 2024, former President Joe Biden’s DOE approved the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA), which included the rule for walk-in coolers and freezers and prescribed “energy conservation standards for various consumer products and certain commercial and industrial equipment.”

Under EPCA, the department was required to “periodically review” their existing standards in order to have a “result in significant energy savings.”

Per the EPCA, the effective date for the Biden-era DOE rule was Feb. 21, with compliance to amend “walk-in non-display doors” standards required on and after Dec. 23, 2027. Additionally, compliance to amend “walk-in refrigeration systems” standards would have been required on and after Dec. 31, 2028.

In addition to H.J. Res. 24, Republican Texas Rep. Craig Goldman introduced H.J. Res. 75 in March, aiming to nullify another Biden-era DOE regulation targeting commercial refrigerators, freezers and refrigerator-freezers. The legislation passed the House on March 27 and is awaiting a Senate vote.

