HEADLINE: “Green Giants vs. Trump: Billion-Dollar Enviro Groups Fight to Save Wind Power”,

From CFACT

By David Wojick

Ten so-called environmental groups, including the biggest, have joined the lawsuit filed by a bunch of green States asking the Court to nullify the President’s day-one executive order putting a hold on federal approvals of wind power projects. These big green groups love wind power.

For those not familiar with the State lawsuit I wrote about it here.

It has long been known that some of the biggest green groups have abandoned environmentalism in favor of net zero industrialization. This time they were nice enough to list themselves, as follows:

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council)

Citizens Campaign for the Environment

Conservation Law Foundation

Environmental Advocates NY (represented by Earthjustice)

Environmental Defense Fund (EDF)

Environmental Protection Information Center

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

New York League of Conservation Voters

Sierra Club

Southern Environmental Law Center

Collectively these groups likely make over a billion dollars a year. Here are the rounded annual revenues of the big four: EDF – $320 million, NRDC – $250 million, NWF – $120 million, Sierra Club – $120 million.

Ironically, this action is supported by the National Wildlife Federation (NWF); see their press release here (which includes email addresses for each group).

NWF is the only group that is specifically about wildlife. The one certain harm from wind power is the annual killing of millions of birds and bats. Bird death estimates range as high as 1.7 million a year, with bat deaths up to 2.8 million. That is 4.5 million critters a year killed by wind power.

We presently have about 160,000 MW of wind power, which means over 50,000 turbines and 150,000 chopping blades with tip speeds of 200 mph or so. NWF thinks this is just fine and apparently supports the 230,000 more MW that have applied to be connected to the grid.

They even have a separate portal promoting offshore wind where the National Wildlife Federation says this: “Your voice is needed to advance American offshore wind power and begin a clean energy chapter that will reduce pollution, protect wildlife, and create jobs all along the coast.”

Protect wildlife? Offshore wind kills whales and other marine mammals, likely in large numbers.

The moral bankruptcy of big money environmentalism gets no clearer than this advocacy of big wind. I wonder if NWF’s lavish donors understand the ever growing scale of wind power’s wildlife carnage?

Getting back to the lawsuit, here is a typical big green take from the NWF press release:

““Wind power is a clean, reliable resource, with projects undergoing a well-established, science-based permitting process including robust environmental review and public input to ensure projects avoid, minimize, and mitigate impacts to wildlife and ecosystems. This legal challenge demonstrates a strong consensus that wind energy is an essential part of American energy independence, capable of delivering major environmental and public health benefits by reducing carbon emissions and improving air and water quality. The administration’s attacks on wind disregard both the legal framework and the scientific evidence behind these projects, threatening a clean, affordable, and reliable energy future,” said Jim Murphy, senior director of legal advocacy at the National Wildlife Federation.

Wind power is not clean, not affordable, and certainly not reliable. It is, however, deadly to millions of birds, bats, and marine mammals. No more of these deadly turbines should be allowed to be built.

