Greenies That Kicked And Screamed Against Keystone XL Pipeline Reportedly Drowning In Financial Woes

November 14, 202512:25 PM ET

The green group that worked to block the Keystone XL pipeline is cash-strapped and will “temporarily suspend programming” in the U.S. and other countries, according to Politico.

350.org protested the Keystone XL pipeline blocked by former President Joe Biden through a day-one executive order, and the group is now struggling to stay afloat after losing 25% of its income for the 2025 and 2026 fiscal years, Politico reported. The group’s financial woes are a part of a broader trend this year, as several prominent green groups have reportedly made staff cuts. The cuts signal a broader shift in climate activism as the Trump administration reverses many of the Biden administration’s policy wins for major environmental groups.

“In making these very tough choices, we considered a range of factors, including the political context, the relative need for 350’s work based on the strength of other actors in the ecosystem, the presence or absence of an enabling environment for civil society, and the ability to resource the work needed,” the letter said. (RELATED: Legacy Green Group Reportedly Axes More Staff As Trump Takes Torch To Climate Agenda)

350.org did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The environmental advocacy group will keep three American staffers, hoping 350.org could resume operations one day, according to Politico. Other groups including the Sierra Club, the Rocky Mountain Institute and the Ocean Conservancy have also made staff cuts this year, according to multiple reports.

Opposition from some Native Americans, landowners, 350.org and other environmental activist organizations culminated in Biden revoking federal permits for the pipeline project set to run from Alberta, Canada to Nebraska.

President Donald Trump supported Keystone XL and said in February that he wants to revive the project, though some industry insiders doubt that it is plausible.

“I know they were treated very badly by Sleepy Joe Biden, but the Trump Administration is very different — Easy approvals, almost immediate start! If not them, perhaps another Pipeline Company. We want the Keystone XL Pipeline built!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Feb. 24.